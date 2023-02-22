A storm moving across Minnesota dropped less snow than originally anticipated Tuesday night, and peeks of sun appeared Wednesday morning.

But the message from the National Weather Service is: Don't be fooled.

For days, the agency has warned of a potent system that will drop 10 to 15 more inches of snow across much of the southern half of Minnesota over the next two days. Wednesday morning was just a lull.

"Some might say this wasn't the storm — it's still coming," said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. "Round two will have heavier snow accompanied with gusty winds."

Blizzard warnings remained in effect for most of western, west central and southern Minnesota while winter storm warnings were up for the eastern side of the state, including the Twin Cities metro area.

On Tuesday, the first part of the storm dropped between 2 and 6 inches of snow across the Twin Cities and the Rochester area, the Weather Service said. But that, with the prospect of another foot or more of snow to come, was enough to lead scores of schools to close or shift instruction online, transit agencies to dial back service and churches to cut Ash Wednesday services and programs.

By 10 a.m., more than 400 flights had been canceled at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Delta, the dominant carrier at MSP, scrubbed more than 500 flights at MSP and adjacent airports in the Upper Midwest, the airline said.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority said it will follow a weekend schedule Wednesday and Thursday, meaning 15 of its routes won't operate.

Roads in the Twin Cities Wednesday morning were snow covered even as the Minnesota Department of Transportation deployed more than 200 plows to clear them. The break between rounds of snow is allowing crews to clear Tuesday night's snow before more starts falling Wednesday afternoon, said Anne Meyer, MnDOT spokeswoman.

"Tonight is the night we don't want folks out there," she said. With snow expected to fall at a rate of an inch per hour and winds gusting over 30 mph, "it will be challenging for our snow plows, so imagine what it will be like for the average driver."

Meyer said road conditions could become "impossible," particularly in western and southern Minnesota. "This might be one night Mother Nature wins."

At 2 p.m., MnDOT closed I-90 from Worthington west to the South Dakota border, and all state highways in Rock and Nobles counties from Worthington south to the Iowa border in southwestern Minnesota as blowing and drifting snow created blizzard and whiteout conditions, the agency said.

Slick conditions snarled traffic during the Wednesday morning commute and led to several crashes. Three mishaps involved MnDOT snow plows, Meyer said.

The State Patrol responded to 194 crashes and 86 spinouts statewide between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. None were fatal, but a four-car pile-up on northbound Cedar Avenue at I-35E had lanes closed for a few hours. There was one serious injury in the crash, the State Patrol said.

Snow emergencies were in effect in several metro area suburbs and are to begin Wednesday evening in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The storm that NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has classified as "extreme" prompted several churches to call off services on the first day of Lent. Among them were Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale, evening services at St. Joan of Arc in south Minneapolis and North Heights Church in Arden Hills.

Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in south Minneapolis canceled 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday services at both campuses, the church said in an email.

Courthouses in several counties were closing early Wednesday or were not open at all. Hearings in Scott County on Thursday were being moved online, while Washington County said court dates would be held remotely or rescheduled. Courts in Murray, Isanti, Cottonwood, McLeod and Pipestone counties were also to be closed Thursday, according to a post on the Minnesota Judicial Branch website.

More than 400 school districts, private and charter schools either closed or moved classes online Wednesday and Thursday. Minneapolis Public Schools will shift instruction online for the rest of the week. Classes in St. Paul will be conducted remotely Wednesday and Thursday. Both districts said after-school activities were canceled.

Eden Prairie, Edina, St. Cloud, Osseo, Robbinsdale and Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan in the metro area were among districts that also announced students will attend class remotely Wednesday and Thursday.

In greater Minnesota, Rochester and Winona school closed Wednesday. In Austin, school leaders shifted to e-learning days Wednesday and Thursday.

But the inclement weather did not stop the Minnesota State High School League Girls State Hockey tournament. Four games were scheduled Wednesday and started at 11 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Snow in the Twin Cities will mainly be light until about 2 p.m., when the next and stronger band of snow is expected to arrive, Dye said.

As temperatures hovered in the teens Wednesday, several customers in apartment buildings were without electricity in the area of Thompson Avenue and Bidwell Street in West St. Paul. The outage happened after a drunk driver took out a utility pole, police said.

The weather service warned that heavy snow could take down power lines, as well.