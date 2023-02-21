Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Several Twin Cities metro-area school districts have announced e-learning days as the state braces for a potentially record-breaking storm that's expected to begin Tuesday evening and dump up to 22 inches of snow in the region.

St. Paul schools will go remote Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of the storm. The district also canceled Discovery Club, continuing education and after-school activities on those days as well.

District officials in a note to families said students will be sent home with their school-issued iPads Tuesday.

The district also canceled classes for Friday and officials said varsity events will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced that classes will be conducted remotely for the rest of the week. After-school activities are also canceled for all three days.

District officials in an email said teachers and administrators at each individual school will share more details about class schedules. Officials also said the district's recent tech issues won't keep students from attending online class sessions or accessing instructional material.

Eden Prairie, Edina, St. Cloud, Osseo and Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan were among the other districts that also announced students will attend class remotely Wednesday and Thursday.

Anoka-Hennepin, the state's largest district, does not have an e-learning plan, district spokesman Jim Skelly said. Classes are canceled throughout the district for Wednesday and Thursday. Officials in a release said all on-campus events are also canceled for those two days regardless of any changes in the weather.

Anoka-Hennepin officials expect classes to resume Friday but will issue a notice for any changes.