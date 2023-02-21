Gov. Tim Walz issued an emergency executive order to activate the National Guard on Tuesday, as authorities urged Minnesotans to take seriously warnings about a historic snowstorm expected to hit the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of eastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and blizzard warnings for west central and southern Minnesota, including St. Cloud, Morris, Marshall, Mankato and Worthington.

From Tuesday night through midday Thursday, much of the state will see 15 to 22 inches of snow accompanied by winds gusting between 35 and 50 mph that will create whiteout conditions and snow drifts several feet high.

"This could be a pretty serious storm, so prepare accordingly, be ready for it," Walz said Tuesday morning. "The good news is Minnesota has all the capabilities in terms of equipment, and Blizzo is on the road, so that's good."

Blizzo was one of the winning names in the Minnesota Department of Transportation's recent "Name a Snowplow" contest. The agency will deploy the plow named after the musical artist — and every other plow it has — as the storm moves in, said spokeswoman Anne Meyer.

"It's all hands on deck," she said, noting there will be 200 plows operating in the metro area.

Of course, the best plan is to stay home as travel conditions will rapidly deteriorate and roads could become impassible, the National Weather Service said.

"There is no other way to say this: Getting stuck out in this storm could have deadly consequences," Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a tweet. "Stay Home."

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to talk about how public safety agencies are preparing and how Minnesotans can get ready for the storm that is likely to be one of the five largest snowfalls in state history.

At 11:30 a.m., snow had started falling in western Minnesota and was on track to reach the Twin Cities by early afternoon, the Weather Service said.

Minneapolis said it will open up 1,600 spaces in city lots for people to park during the storm. Vehicles can remain in the Vineland Ramp adjacent to the Walker Art Center, the Basilica lot under I-94 and the farmer's market through Feb. 28. Lots at the Salvation Army at 601 N. 4th Street and the Lyn-Lake lot at 2940 S. Garfield Avenue S. will also open at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Paul has no such parking refuge plans, but three city garages downtown — Lowertown Ramp, Robert Street Ramp and Block 19 Ramp — offer special $5 overnight parking rates during snow emergencies.

Ahead of the storm, several airlines were granting travel waivers to those flying in or out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as flight disruptions were likely. Delta is allowing passengers at airports in Rochester, International Falls, Hibbing, Brainerd, Bemidji and Duluth to rebook flights without change fees. Sun Country, United, American and Spirit airlines also have issued travel advisories.

Transit agencies were running on schedule Tuesday morning, but advised passengers to subscribe to email and Twitter alerts to keep informed of service changes. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority said it will have buses on standby to put into service if delays develop.

Metro Transit said buses will continue to run, but "once conditions have become too dangerous for service to continue, buses are ordered to halt at the next safe location," the agency said in a tweet.

Alerts are sent to customers via text and email and notices are posted to the agency's website and on real-time signs.

The storm will arrive in two parts, with the main event coming Wednesday night into Thursday, the Weather Service said.

Warm air flowing north and cold air dropping out of Canada is converging over Minnesota, putting the Twin Cities in "a prime spot" for a major snowfall, said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Chanhassen office.

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.