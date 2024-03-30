"Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world," a wise man once said. We had half a winter, but I get the idea. Most years spring is more of a theory than a reality: We often go from slush to 70s within a week or two. I sense a more drawn-out, leisurely transition to heat/humidity/bugs this year.

March is going out like an aardvark (I have a tough time with animals) but no weather drama today, just clouds and mid 40s with a light northeast breeze. Weather and climate historian Mark Seeley reports 17 days in March with 30-mph-plus wind gusts at MSP. Big swings in temperature will do that.

Our on-again, off-again storm is on again for Monday with rain, possibly mixing with a few fat snowflakes. I don't see any accumulation. A clipper whips up more (rain) showers Tuesday and then the pattern shifts. Mid-50s for Thursday's Twins home opener, with 60s likely Friday into the first weekend of April. Every snowfall comes with an expiration date.

And have a Happy Easter!