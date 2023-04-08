Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The search for a missing Winona woman has drawn crowds of volunteers to help in her search.

A news release from the Winona Police Department says that a search party organized on Friday to help find 26-year-old Madeline Jane Kingsbury brought more than 1,860 volunteers.

Officials are looking for more volunteers to continue the search until 5 p.m. Saturday.

"The officials are looking for individuals over 18 years of age to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances," the release said. "Please understand that if you volunteer, we need to have individuals that can meet these requirements: wear appropriate clothing and footwear."

People can sign up to volunteer for the search here.

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31, where she was last seen dropping her kids off at day care. She didn't show up for work or to pick up her kids. Police searched her van and home, finding her phone, wallet, ID and a jacket that she had worn earlier in the day.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams called her disappearance "involuntary" and "suspicious" in an April 5 new conference, adding that "We are all concerned for her safety."

Family members have offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.