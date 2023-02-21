The Wild will go for three wins in a row on Tuesday when they conclude a seven-game homestand against the Kings at Xcel Energy Center.

After edging the Stars 2-1 in a shootout on Friday, the Wild held off the Predators 4-3 on Sunday. The lineup that played both those games is expected to remain intact vs. Los Angeles, although coach Dean Evason mentioned one player as being "banged up."

Filip Gustavsson will make a third consecutive start; that last happened Nov. 17-23 while Marc-Andre Fleury was injured. Rookie defenseman Calen Addison looks to be a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game.

"We as a group have done a good job of holding our composure in certain situations," Evason said. "We've talked about it a lot, penalties and frustration levels and different things like that. Negative things happening and even positive things happening, our group doesn't get too, too high and it's obviously a reflection of your leadership group and your team because they're the ones that are on the bench. They're the ones that are on the ice."

With a victory, the Wild could tie Colorado in points at 67. The Avalanche, however, would remain third in the Central Division because they've played fewer games than the Wild.

Later this week the Wild have a two-game road trip to Columbus and Toronto, a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday, and Evason said the plan is for Marcus Foligno to travel with the team.

Foligno hasn't played since blocking a shot with his left knee last Monday vs. Florida, but he skated on Monday and was also on the ice Tuesday with the team.

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway-Frederick Gaudreau-Brandon Duhaime

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Alex Goligoski

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers

3: Points for former Wild forward Kevin Fiala against the Wild this season.

6: Points for Mats Zuccarello during a five-game point streak.

20: Consecutive penalty kills by the Wild over a season-high seven games.

99: Career goals for Ryan Hartman.

399: Career games for Joel Eriksson Ek.

About the Kings

The Kings are second in the Pacific Division, only one point shy of first place. They've won four in a row and are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games. Fiala has three points in each of his last two games. Overall, he leads Los Angeles in scoring with 61 points. Drew Doughty is on a six-game point streak vs. the Wild, which is tied for the third-longest active point streak against the Wild among defensemen.