Wild captain Jared Spurgeon categorized the team's win as more important than his personal accolade, but the former might not have happened without the latter.

Spurgeon's handoff to Jonas Brodin along the blue line led to a shot that hit Ryan Hartman in the chest and bounced into the Predators net, the clinching goal in a 4-3 victory for the Wild on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center that Spurgeon assisted on to reach 370 career points and become the franchise's new scoring leader among defensemen.

"Obviously, Brods put a shot in there and we got a bounce with guys going to the net," said Spurgeon, who moved past Ryan Suter to take sole possession of first place while climbing to fourth on the Wild's all-time scoring list behind only Zach Parise (400), Marian Gaborik (437) and Mikko Koivu (709). "Huge goal for us to be able to end it in regulation."

After the game, Wild coach Dean Evason credited Spurgeon's leadership for helping the Wild maintain their composure.

Before Hartman's game-winner, Nashville scored twice late in the third period — including in the final minute with its goaltender on the bench for an extra attacker — to erase the Wild's lead that the team established after a solid yet goalless start.

"We started to get a little cute, turned over a couple pucks, and he comes down and just says, 'Guys. Let's just keep getting it deep. We don't have to force offense,'" Evason said. "It's a tone that has a very calming effect on our group."

Uptick on offense

Is the Wild offense starting to shake off its funk?

Not only did the team tally four goals for the first time since Jan. 17 at Washington, but Brandon Duhaime became just the fifth different forward to capitalize since the All-Star break when he tipped in a puck nine seconds into the second period.

Still, Kirill Kaprizov was the Wild's catalyst.

He converted twice, including on a breakaway in the third period, to snag his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season.

"I don't care who scores," Kaprizov said through an interpreter. "It's great that I score, but ultimately we want to win. We want to win games, and that's what it comes down to.

"I don't care if the goalie scores. As long as we win the game, that's all really that matters."

While he was happy with the outcome, Kaprizov described the result as "too close" and mentioned that the Wild need "to find a way to win clean, not make it a chaotic end like that."

How can the Wild accomplish that?

"Everyone needs to step up," Kaprizov said, "and continue to finish the games the way they started and find ways to get the goals in the net and finish strong."

In the community

The third annual Matt Dumba Hockey Without Limits Camp is Monday at the Guidant John Rose Oval in Roseville.

Dumba created the camp to increase diversity and inclusion in hockey and help give more children the chance to play the game. More than 300 youth players are scheduled to participate.

"A lot of these kids haven't … been in a hockey setting where they're amongst other kids that look like them," said Dumba, who expected a bunch of his teammates to stop by the event. "I think that's a really big thing. Representation definitely matters."