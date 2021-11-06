PITTSBURGH – The Wild sure has a knack for comebacks.

After trailing by two goals twice, including in the third period, the Wild prevailed 5-4 in a shootout to stun the Penguins on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena for its first victory in Pittsburgh in nearly five years.

Kevin Fiala, Kirill Kaprizov and Nick Bjugstad scored in the shootout, which the Wild nabbed 3-2, after Ryan Hartman scored his team-leading fifth goal with 3 seconds left in the third period to help the Wild overcome Kasperi Kapanen's first career hat trick.

Captain Jared Spurgeon had two goals for the Wild.

Despite getting outshot early – goaltender Cam Talbot had six saves before the action was even five minutes old – the Wild scored first.

Kirill Kaprizov cleaned up the rebound off an Alex Goligoski shot that hit the post at 9 minutes, 44 seconds of the first period.

Not only was the goal Kaprizov's second in as many games after snapping an eight-game drought, but it counted as his 60th career point. He became the fastest player to debut with the Wild to reach that mark (65 games), surpassing Marian Gaborik's 93-game clip.

But two goals by the Penguins in 2:31 sent the Wild into the intermission in a hole.

Kapanen had both tallies, first deking the puck by Talbot at 16:33 after getting left alone in front of the net and then one-timing a drop pass off the rush with 56 seconds left in the first.

Jason Zucker assisted on both goals his first game against the Wild since the team traded him to Pittsburgh two seasons ago.

That deficit for the Wild swelled in the second.

After a give-and-go between Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, Guentzel skated into the slot and hurled a shot behind Talbot 13:34 into the period.

The Wild inched closer late in the second, with Spurgeon deflecting in a Jonas Brodin shot at 16:57. With an assist on the play, Marcus Foligno kept his point streak going – his second four-game run of the season. His nine points are tied with Kaprizov for the team lead.

But the Penguins nixed the Wild's comeback in the third period.

That's when Kapanen, who entered the game without a goal this season, polished off the hat trick. His shot bounced off Goligoski and into the Wild net at 8:45.

Cue the comeback.

Spurgeon's point shot caromed off the post and behind Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry at 16:41 before Hartman pounced on a loose puck to set up overtime and eventually a shootout.

Talbot finished with 35 saves, and Jarry had 36.

Both power plays went 0-for-2.