STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The winger scored the decisive goal in the shootout to cap off the Wild's comeback.

2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goaltender made 35 saves, including three in overtime and had two stops in the shootout.

3. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The winger extended the game with his team-leading fifth goal with three seconds left in the third period.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Power-play goals by either team in two tries apiece.

1 Assist by Marcus Foligno to keep his point streak going — his second four-game run of the season.

2 Assists for Jason Zucker in his first game vs. the Wild since the team traded him to Pittsburgh.