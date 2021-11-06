STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The winger scored the decisive goal in the shootout to cap off the Wild's comeback.
2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goaltender made 35 saves, including three in overtime and had two stops in the shootout.
3. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The winger extended the game with his team-leading fifth goal with three seconds left in the third period.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Power-play goals by either team in two tries apiece.
1 Assist by Marcus Foligno to keep his point streak going — his second four-game run of the season.
2 Assists for Jason Zucker in his first game vs. the Wild since the team traded him to Pittsburgh.