7 p.m. vs. New York Islanders • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild planned to decide its starting goaltender vs. the Islanders after Saturday's game. Cam Talbot played against the Penguins. Backup Kaapo Kahkonen has appeared only once, suffering a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Oct.24. The Wild is 3-1 at home this season. This is also the third of 14 back-to-backs; the Wild is 1-1 so far in the second game.

Islanders update: Like the Wild, the Islanders were in action on Saturday, taking on the Jets in Winnipeg. The Islanders are in the midst of 13 consecutive road games before debuting at a new home inside UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. This is the longest season-opening stretch of road games in NHL history. Before facing the Jets, the Islanders were 4-2-2. Edina's Anders Lee is back in action for the team after missing the end of last season with a knee injury.