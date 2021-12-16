After a longer than expected break in the schedule, the Wild will be back in action tonight against the Sabres at Xcel Energy Center.

This homestand was supposed to start on Tuesday, but the game that night against the Hurricanes was postponed after four Carolina players tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hopefully we're energized and ready to go tonight," coach Dean Evason said.

While the Wild was idle, more players around the NHL were placed in the COVID protocols. The Flames were shut down through at least Saturday with the majority of the team sidelined.

"It's our world, right?" Evason said. "Not only the sporting world but everything. We just hope we can all stay safe, and we can go about our business in the right direction. But I think everybody's trying to do the right things. I know certainly we are. It is alarming that it's going again, but we'll just try to stay as safe as we can."

The Wild will stick with the lineup that was initially set to play on Tuesday.

That means defenseman Jonas Brodin will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Jordie Benn and winger Rem Pitlick will be scratched. Goalie Cam Talbot will start.

"It's the kind of injury that's not that bad," Brodin said on Tuesday before the game against the Hurricanes was called off. "Just a couple of days, and I was good to go. I feel good now. It's good."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Victor Rask-Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime-Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad

Alex Goligoski-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

4: Goals or more by the Wild in 16 of its last 20 games.

6: Goals by winger Marcus Foligno over his past nine games.

11-4-3: Record for the Wild vs. the Sabres over the last 18 matchups.

31: Goals for the Wild over its past six home contests.

99: Career goals for Foligno.

About the Sabres:

Buffalo snapped a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 4-2 win at Winnipeg. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored twice that game and has eight points in his last eight road games. He also has three points in three career games vs. the Wild. The Sabres haven't given up a power play goal in seven of its last nine games. All-time, the Sabres are 8-4 vs. the Wild in St. Paul.