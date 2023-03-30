Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender stopped 42 shots while hitting the 20-win plateau for the first time in his NHL career.

2. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored two shorthanded goals, the first to do so in Wild history.

3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman logged a team-high 4 minutes, 45 seconds shorthanded and blocked a game-best seven shots.

By the numbers

3 Point lead for the Wild over Colorado and Dallas atop the Central Division.

11 Shorthanded goals for the Wild after Gaudreau's two tallies.

17 Different goal scorers for the Wild in the 10 games they've played without the injured Kirill Kaprizov.