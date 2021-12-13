When the Wild has just as many players on the ice as the opposition, the team's offense outperforms the rest of the NHL.

But give the Wild an extra attacker and it becomes less, not more, effective.

"I wish I knew [why]," winger Mats Zuccarello said.

Despite manufacturing goals at an impressive pace through the first two months of the season, the Wild hasn't received steady production from its power play.

This disparity wasn't as noticeable when the team started its season-long eight-game win streak, but the drop-off was hard to ignore in the team's second consecutive loss on Sunday since that run ended — a slide the team has a chance to stop Tuesday when it begins a three-game homestand at Xcel Energy Center against the Hurricanes.

"We've got some really good looks," coach Dean Evason said. "It's just we haven't found the finish that we need to on a consistent basis. But we feel it's trending in the right direction."

At even strength, the Wild leads the league in goals with 86.

On the power play, though, the team is in the middle of the pack with 16. A chunk of those tallies have come lately, as the Wild has capitalized six times in a season-high five consecutive games.

But the situation still hasn't become a reliable factor for the Wild.

In a 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday, the Wild scored on the power play in the first period but then blanked on three chances in a row in the second period while trailing 4-3. Two of those Vegas penalties overlapped, giving the Wild 1 minute, 17 seconds of 5-on-3 time.

The advantage, though, didn't help and the Wild stayed behind until winger Marcus Foligno converted early in the third period when both sides were at full strength.

Still, that stretch of power plays became a turning point in the eventual 6-4 loss to Vegas. The Wild went 1-for-6 in the game after one more whiff in the third period, and it still has only one goal during 5-on-3 play overall.

"Our power play has been good," said Zuccarello, who recorded his second power-play goal of the season vs. Vegas and leads the Wild in power-play points with nine. "Sometimes you get the bounces. Sometimes you don't. Sometimes the goalies make good saves. But I think we could have scored a couple goals there and changed the game."

While better execution could spark the power play, keeping the action at even strength is another strategy that should suit the Wild.

That offensive prowess at 5-on-5 has been a significant catalyst for the team's climb into the Central Division lead and the upper echelon of the NHL, a ranking that will be put to the test this week. After playing host to Carolina, which is tied with the Wild in wins (19) and points (39), and a Thursday game against Buffalo, the Wild wraps up this stint at home on Saturday against another powerhouse in Florida.

"We have to understand this is a grind, and we're at the top of the league for a reason," said Foligno, whose 13 goals are tied with center Ryan Hartman for the most on the Wild. "Not that you can rely on a loss here or there to not mess up the standings a little bit, but we understand the game we need to play to win."