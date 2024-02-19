Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Equipped with a three-goal lead and barely a period to go, the NHL-leading Canucks looked on their way to a surefire victory.

Then they took a detour to the penalty box.

The Wild capitalized on Vancouver's lack of discipline, scoring four consecutive power play goals to stun the Canucks with an 10-7 rally on Monday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center that extended the Wild's point streak to six games (5-0-1).

A seven-goal third period gave the Wild a franchise record for goals in a game with 10.

Hat tricks from Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov led the way. Both players also had three assists, and they tied Marian Gaborik's record for most points (6) by a Wild player in one game.

Their line with Matt Boldy (goal and three assists) finished with 14 points in the Wild's most jaw-dropping win of the season.

Trailing 5-2 late in the second period after J.T. Miller polished off his hat trick at 14 minutes, 30 seconds, Mats Zuccarello ignited the Wild with their first 5-on-3 goal of the game by slipping the puck under goaltender Casey DeSmith's right pad.

(The Wild were briefly awarded a fourth goal with nine seconds to go before video review reversed it for not crossing the goal line.)

At the start of the third, the Wild had another 5-on-3 advantage, and they capitalized again just 29 seconds into the period on a redirect by Eriksson Ek.

A delay of game penalty against Miller soon after returned the Wild to a 5-on-3 setup, and that led to a one-timer from Kaprizov at 1:23 after a scramble in front.

Only 21 seconds later, Eriksson Ek finally pried the lead away from Vancouver with a shot from the slot for his second career hat trick. His team-leading 28 goals are also a career high.

Eriksson Ek and Kaprizov posted the first six-point games of their career, and the Wild's four goals in 2:17 set a franchise record.

Their six goals in 5:45 are the fourth-fastest in NHL history.

But the Wild's offense didn't take a break now that they were ahead.

A puck caromed in off Marco Rossi's skate at 4:48, and Kaprizov tacked on an eighth goal at 5:12.

That goal turned into the game-winner because the Canucks' Nikita Zadorov scored at 8:26 before Burnsville's Brock Boeser converted with 2:08 to go after Vancouver pulled DeSmith for an extra attacker.

Jonas Brodin drained an empty-netter with 1:07 remaining before Kaprizov did the same with 1.9 left for his fourth hat trick that sealed a franchise-record 10th goal.

BOXSCORE: Wild 10, Vancouver 7

Marc-Andre Fleury, who replaced Filip Gustavsson (11 saves) for the third period, had six saves in the victory.

Overall, the Wild power play went 4-for-6 and their penalty kill 2-for-3.

The Wild were trailing early, just 2:51 into the first period after Ian Cole's shot through traffic.

They sunk into a two-goal hole at 13:21 on Miller's first goal. With 50 seconds left in the first, Boldy's centering feed deflected in off Eriksson Ek's skate; his four-game goal streak is the longest of his career.

In the second, Elias Pettersson (5:37) and Miller (on the power play at 9:24) put the Canucks 4-1 before Boldy buried a breakaway at 11 minutes.

DeSmith finished with 17 saves for Vancouver.