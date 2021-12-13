Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Carolina Hurricanes • Xcel Energy Center • ESPN+, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild has won six in a row at home, a stretch in which the team has outscored its visitors 31-12. D Jared Spurgeon's next assist will move him into sole possession of fourth place in Wild history; his 224 helpers are currently tied with Mikael Granlund. RW Marcus Foligno has two goals in his past two games and four over his past five. The Wild, which has lost two in a row, has never dropped three in a row in the regular season with coach Dean Evason at the helm. On Monday, the team sent D Kevin Czuczman back to Iowa in the American Hockey League.

Hurricanes update: This is the last stop on a five-game road trip for the Hurricanes. Carolina won the first three games and four overall before falling 2-1 to Vancouver on Sunday. C Sebastian Aho was named the NHL's second star of the week on Monday after collecting five goals and two assists in his past three games, but remains in Vancouver on COVID-19 protocol. He leads the Hurricanes in goals (15), assists (17) and points (32). C Seth Jarvis also is in Vancouver under COVID-19 protocols.