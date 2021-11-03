Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the most efficient scoring big men in the NBA the past few seasons, and so far in this one, the center has been the Wolves' most efficient offensive player.

Entering Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Towns had a true-shooting percentage — which accounts for the value of free throws and three-point shots — of .656, the highest on the Wolves.

Last week, guard Anthony Edwards made it a point to say he, Towns and guard D'Angelo Russell need to share the ball more on offense for the Wolves to be successful

But in light of the Wolves' recent shooting struggles, the question of whether Towns should actually shoot more has come up during media sessions.

"I just know that my teammates were open and I was raised to play the game the right way and share the sugar, they always say," Towns said after Monday's 115-97 loss to Orlando. "Had to make those passes, even if I thought I had a chance one-on-one to dominate or make a point or something."

Towns' default position tends to be to make a pass to an open teammate if the defense is paying extra attention to him or bringing double teams his way. The way for the Wolves to prevent that is to knock down the open shots that come from those defensive schemes. That didn't happen against Orlando and hasn't been happening most of the young season. The Wolves ranked 25th in three-point percentage (.316) even though they take the most threes of any team (43.8).

"You're looking for good shots and if I was able to draw that much attention, especially in the fourth [quarter], it's hard for me to look back and say I should've made that play," Towns said. "I trust my teammates. I see the work they put in. Honestly, if I was in that situation again, I'd probably do the same thing, hit the open teammates, let them take the open shot, open threes especially."

Towns is still recording assists at a high rate even if the Wolves are struggling to hit shots. According to Cleaning the Glass, an advanced statistical website, Towns is fifth among big men in assist percentage.

Coach Chris Finch said last week he had to work more on calling plays for Towns, given his production.

"We shouldn't have to call most of our guys' number," Finch said. "We're going to call their number certain times of the game or whatever, but these guys are all extremely talented. We gave them a framework to operate in. They've not had problems doing that before, so right now, I think everyone is trying to put their own stamp on it and that's probably part of the issue."

Injury updates

Patrick Beverley returned after missing Monday's game because of left calf soreness. Beverley was in the starting lineup because D'Angelo Russell missed the game because of a right ankle sprain he suffered in the first half Monday.

Finch said Russell's injury was looking more like a "short-term" injury. Naz Reid, who appeared to injure his shoulder in Monday's game, was not on the injury report and was in the rotation.