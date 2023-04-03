If it's been a while since you've visited downtown Minneapolis, you might be asking, "What'd I miss?" Though the downtown dining scene has had a number of changes over the past few years, it's thriving once again thanks a recent slate of new restaurants and bars and the return of some beloved favorites. Take your pick from the following list, raise a glass and you'll soon be humming something about dining out in the (other) greatest city in the world.

Pre-theater

Miaou Miaou/Blondette

The neon-accented bar and glass-ceilinged restaurant from chef Daniel del Prado on the fifth floor of the Rand Tower Hotel are stunning and edgy rooms to dip into before the show. There's a menu of snacks, including a delicious burger, in Miaou Miaou for a casual bite. Or explore the rule-bending French fare inside Blondette. Both spaces are buzzy and fun.

527 Marquette Av. S., Mpls, miaoumiaoumpls.com, blondettempls.com

Murray's

Why not go all out before the show with a silver butter-knife steak and a Manhattan? The sleek 1940s dining room has been updated just enough to still feel very special. Between the top-notch steaks and the irresistible raspberry pie, "You'll Be Back."

26 S. 6th St., murraysrestaurant.com

Zelo

After a long hiatus, this beloved Italian restaurant is back and ready for the pre-theater crowds. Make an early dinner reservation for a little woodfire pizza, calamari or pear and Gorgonzola salad. Service is experienced and efficient to get you in and out, with just a short walk down the block to the theater.

831 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., zelompls.com

Mara

This gilded dining room and its old Hollywood bar counterpoint are two of the most beautiful rooms in Minneapolis hospitality. It's a bit of a walk down Hennepin Avenue, but there is valet and it's a 4-minute Uber ride to the theater. Enjoy Mediterranean fare from chef Gavin Kaysen, world-class wines and a gorgeous selection of cocktails (including N/A options) — all perfect for setting the scene before the show.

245 Hennepin Av. S., mararestaurantandbar.com

Butcher's Tale

Smoke and meat and a dimly lit room all set the stage for a fantastic night out. Butcher's Tale specializes in hearty, grilled fare and bourbon-smoky cocktails. It's on the slightly quieter end of downtown and an easy, well-lit walk over to the theater. For a more casual setting and menu, head to the year-round beer garden out back.

1121 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., butcherstale.com

Monello and Constantine

The pro move here is to take advantage of the free valet for dinner at Monello and walk the six blocks over to the theater, before coming back for a post-show drink at the subterranean bar Constantine. The food at Monello is fresh, Italian fare with speedy, polished service. Since it's right across the street from Orchestra Hall, the staff is used to the pre-theater need to get you out the door in time for the curtain.

1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., monellompls.com

All Saints

All Saints is a short Uber away and worth it for the elegance and fantastic wood-fired food and vegetable-forward fare. For those who love a cocktail, the bar pours some of the best in the city. Even for those who eschew the booze, the N/A list has a few exceptional selections. Order the crispy salt and pepper crusting mushrooms and the crusty/juicy pork chop.

222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., allsaintsmpls.com

Post-theater

Billy After Dark

Possibly the coolest speakeasy in downtown Minneapolis, the entrance is around the corner, on the side of Billy Sushi. The room is perfumed with toasted rosemary and burnt cinnamon and several of the cocktails are served with a fiery flourish. Watch the night sky light installation dance across the ceiling of the subterranean bar.

116 1st Av. N., Mpls., billysushi.net

Fhima's

This absolutely stunning Art Deco dining room is a divine stop post show (and probably wouldn't be a bad pre-theater dinner reservation, either). Look for a freshly launched spring cocktail menu that will be ready for Hamilton-goers.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., fhimasmpls.com

Eli's Food & Cocktails

This small but fantastic restaurant is a short ride away from the theater and serves dinner until late night. The bar is quick with a top-shelf pour and the rotating selection of wings never disappoints. (For preshow dinner and drinks, Eli's also has a location closer to the theater.)

815 Hennepin Av. E., Mpls., elisfoodandcocktails.com

Nicollet Diner

The party does not stop at Nicollet Diner, where late nights can easily bleed into early mornings. It's the perfect place to go if you're famished post-show and want a stack of pancakes or a hot tray of corned beef hash. (Plus there's a drag theater next door, so you might see some performers or be able to catch a late-night show.) The bar serves drinks until 2 a.m.

1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., thenicolletdiner.com

Mara Bar

If you're lucky enough to have a weekend ticket, Mara Bar serves snacks until 11 p.m. and drinks until midnight. Plus, a heated valet stand.

245 Hennepin Av., mararestaurantandbar.com

Constantine

This gothic-styled basement bar is beneath Monello and serves McDonald's-style burgers and an extraordinary cocktail list late into the evening. It's just a 10-minute walk down 10th Street from the theater.

1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., constantinempls.com

Prohibition Bar in the W at the Foshay

Head up to the top of what was once the tallest building in downtown Minneapolis for spectacular views of the city. Inside the bar, the lighting is pleasantly low for intimate recounting of every second of the show over French 75s and Manhattans. It's open until 11 p.m. Wed.-Thu., and midnight Fri.-Sat.

821 Marquette Av. S., Mpls., thelivingroom-prohibition.com