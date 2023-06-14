Minnesota Sports and Events announced Tuesday that the 2024 Olympic trials will be held next June at Target Center, along with the U.S. championships for rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling, and the USA Gymnastics national congress and trade show at the convention center — a nine-day event expected to draw 6,000 participants to Minneapolis.

It is the first time all those events will be held at the same time in the same city. Here's what we know about one of the most anticipated events ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

SCHEDULE

June 22-26, 2024: U.S. gymnastics championships for rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The rhythmic and trampoline U.S. Olympics teams will be announced after the competition.

June 27-30, 2024: U.S. Olympic trials for men's and women's gymnastics at Target Center. The men will compete June 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. and June 29 beginning at 2 p.m. The women's competition will begin June 28 at 8 p.m. with the closing session June 30 at 7:30 p.m. Five women and five men will be named to the U.S. Olympic team for the 2024 Paris Games at the conclusion of the trials.

TICKETS

Only all-session tickets to the Olympic trials, for four days of competition, are currently available. Prices range from $175-$600 in the 200 level, and $600-$1,500 in the lower bowl. Tickets for the USA Gymnastics Championships at the convention center will go on sale early next year, according to USA Gymnastics.

MINNESOTA CONNECTIONS

Suni Lee of the St. Paul won the women's all-around title at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 along with silver in the team event and bronze on uneven bars. She has resumed training at Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada in the hope of making her second Olympic team. Two women who train with the Twin City Twisters club in Champlin, Elle Mueller of Ham Lake and Lexi Zeiss of Omaha, Neb., are on the U.S. women's national team.

Former Gopher Shane Wiskus of Spring Park, who was part of the U.S. men's team that finished fifth at the Tokyo Games, remains on the national team and is training in Florida.

Erica Foster of Chanhassen is expected to contend for an Olympic berth in rhythmic gymnastics. She won five bronze medals at the past two U.S. championships and was on the U.S. team for the 2021 world championships.