Minnesota Sports and Events announced Tuesday that the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials for gymnastics will be held at Target Center next June.

The trials, set for June 27-30, 2024, will determine the U.S. men's and women's gymnastics teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The event will feature two days of competition for each gender. Five men and five women will be named to the teams that will compete in Paris.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. The gymnastics trials, one of the most anticipated pre-Olympic events, typically sell out.

In conjunction with the Olympic trials, Target Center also will host the USA Gymnastics Championships for rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic and trampoline and tumbling. That event, which will be June 22-26, will help select the U.S. Olympic team for rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline. Organizers said nearly 6,000 participants are expected for the nine days of events.

Minnesota Sports and Events is a nonprofit organization that works to bring major events to the state. It had been aggressively pursuing the gymnastics trials, which were held in St. Louis prior to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Minnesota had three athletes on the U.S. gymnastics teams for the Tokyo Games, and several athletes with ties to the state could compete at the 2024 trials. Suni Lee of St. Paul won the gold medal in the all-around at the Tokyo Olympics, as well as silver in the team event with Grace McCallum of Isanti and bronze on uneven bars. After two seasons of college gymnastics at Auburn, Lee is training towards the Paris Games at her home gym, Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada.

Shane Wiskus, a former Gophers gymnast from Spring Park, was on the U.S. men's team that finished fifth at the Tokyo Games. He is continuing to compete as a member of the men's senior national team and is now training in Florida.

Two gymnasts who train at Twin City Twisters in Champlin, Elle Mueller of Ham Lake and Lexi Zeiss of Omaha, also are members of the U.S. women's senior national team and could be in contention for the 2024 Olympic team.

"I am so excited and proud that Minneapolis has been selected to host the Olympic trials," Lee said in a news release. "Watching the Olympians who came before was such an inspiration when I was growing up, and it means so much to know that the young athletes of Minnesota will have a chance to watch and be inspired by the best gymnasts in America. I can't wait for the Olympic trials to be in my backyard."

Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.