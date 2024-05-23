Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand after the Timberwolves' 108-105 loss to the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Minnesota's stars were outplayed by Dallas' stars, especially in a critical fourth quarter when Luka Doncic took over on both ends of the court.

Can the Wolves find more energy and better execution in Friday's Game 2 at Target Center? And can they find a way to get Anthony Edwards back on track?

