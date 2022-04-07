For the second time this season, the Timberwolves flashed the Bat-Signal and center Greg Monroe heeded the call.

The 6-11 veteran, after finishing a 10-day contract in Utah, is signing with the Wolves for the remainder of the season, a source confirmed Thursday.

Monroe, 31, played three games with Minnesota in December on a 10-day deal during the Wolves' COVID-19 outbreak that saw eight players miss games. This time, the 6-foot-11-inch Monroe adds his much needed size to the lineup for the final two regular season games and the probable play-in tournament next week.

"We are a small team," Wolves coach Chris Finch said at shootaround Thursday. "We are who we are, gotta play a little tougher, a little stronger."

Playing the Celtics on Dec. 27 without Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, De'Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverly, Monroe contributed 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists off the bench to lift Minnesota to a 108-103 win. Since then, the nine-year NBA veteran has bounced around to Washington, Milwaukee and Utah.

The seventh-seeded Wolves are two games behind the sixth-seeded Nuggets in the Western Conference with two games remaining, including tonight against San Antonio. The Wolves must win both games and have Denver lose both to avoid the play-in tournament, which starts Tuesday.

If the Wolves finish seventh, they'll play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday for the seventh seed in the playoffs. The loser of that game plays the winner of the 9-10 game on April 15 for the eighth seed.

Staff writer Chris Hine contributed to this report