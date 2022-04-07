Wolves vs. Spurs

7 p.m. Thursday at Target Center

BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves are two games back of Denver for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conferece and need to win their final two games and the Nuggets to lose their last two in order to gain the No. 6 seed and a guaranteed playoff spot (the Wolves hold the tiebreaker). ... Jaden McDaniels returned from a high left ankle sprain Tuesday and didn't score in 15 minutes, which was his limit for the game. Guard Patrick Beverley has missed the past two games and remains questionable because of right ankle soreness. … Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points the last time the teams met on March 14.

Spurs update: The Spurs clinched a play-in berth but have some stakes for Thursday's game. They can still catch the Pelicans for the No. 9 seed, which would mean San Antonio would host the No. 9-10 matchup of the play-in. … Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has missed the past three games because of an upper respiratory illness and is listed as out. Murray, who made the All-Star Game as a replacement for Golden State's Draymond Green, is averaging 21.2 points and 9.3 assists per game. … The Spurs have won seven of their past eight.