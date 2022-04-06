For most of this season, the crowds at Target Center have been unlike any others in recent years, with good vibes and positive energy replacing frustration and consternation.

Those in attendance Tuesday did something they haven't done much in this resurgent season — booed in the fourth quarter.

That happened in Washington's 132-114 victory over the Wolves as the Wizards, who were without Bradley Beal, went ahead by 21 points in the fourth quarter. The second half was a disaster for the Wolves, a defensive meltdown that threatened to undo all their hard work in attempting to reach a guaranteed playoff spot at the No. 6 seed.

What hurts the most for the Wolves is they gave away an opportunity to gain precious ground on Denver, which lost to San Antonio. They now need to win both of their remaining games and Denver needs to lose its last two for the Wolves to jump to No. 6.

One of the teams they were chasing, Utah, is now out of reach after clinching a top six spot with a win over Memphis.

"We just got flat-out outcompeted," coach Chris Finch said. "... They played harder, which is disappointing given everything we have to play for."

As Karl-Anthony Towns exited the game with 3 minutes, 46 seconds remaining and the Wolves down 22, he smacked the front of the media seating area, sending a loud vibration through the section.

"This one hurts," Towns said. "It hurts a lot. One of the toughest losses of the year."

The culprit in this loss was the Wolves' defensive effort. It didn't help that Patrick Beverley was out for the second consecutive game because of ankle and hip soreness.

Washington shot 55% overall, 43% from three-point range and scored 72 points in the paint. The booing came after Washington scored multiple times consecutively at the rim in the fourth as the Wolves had no answer on either end of the floor.

BOXSCORE: Washington 132, Wolves 114

"We didn't really guard them," Finch said. "It was evident from the very beginning. When you get into one of those games, all you have to do is hit one cold streak, which we did at the beginning of the fourth, and it's over."

Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points for Washington while Daniel Gafford had 24 off the bench. Towns had 26 points to lead Minnesota while D'Angelo Russell had 17 points and 11 assists and Anthony Edwards had 18.

The Wolves' defense set a bad tone from the start as Washington shot 63% in the first quarter while the Wolves tried to stay bucket for bucket with them. They did so for a while as neither team led by more than six by halftime. But forget high gas prices, Washington kept the pedal to the floor while the Wolves seemed like they expected to win without needing to put in much effort in the second half. Washington's lead grew and grew, as did the frustration and nervous mojo in the arena.

"Kind of felt like we were hoping they were going to give us the game, and they didn't give us the game," Towns said. "It's a mistake. It's a young team mistake."

Added Russell: "We just don't have the right approach and it affects us out there on the court. All approach."

As Russell spoke postgame, he was wearing a sweatshirt with Elvis Presley's mug shot. If the Wolves are the No. 7 seed and reach their first play-in game, they will begin the playoffs in Memphis, near Graceland. Maybe he was getting mentally ready for the trip now.

"Everybody has to be locked in," Russell said. "Can't be one night five guys are locked in and the second unit isn't. The next night, the second unit's locked in and three of the starters aren't. That's what's killing us, I would say."