Seconds and minutes matter in a medical emergency. Being prepared to render assistance before first responders arrive can save a life.

That's why so many people voluntarily take cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes. Or, if their loved ones suffer life-threatening allergies, have an EpiPen or a device like it on hand. It's also the reason employers, sports arenas and retailers frequently keep automated external defibrillators (AEDs) within reach in case a heart stops.

A recent move by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has commendably eased access to another tool that can empower bystanders to thwart death. It's a medication called Narcan (or generically, naloxone) that can reverse a potentially fatal opioid drug overdose. It should become as commonplace as epinephrine injectors, AEDs and people certified in CPR as deaths from opioid drugs overdoses make up a continuing public health crisis across the nation.

Narcan is not a new medication. It has been available before now by prescription as an injectable and as a nasal spray. The milestone step FDA took in late March is to make the nasal spray available without a prescription.

This is the first time any naloxone product has been available over-the-counter, according to the agency's March 29 announcement. The move isn't a panacea but it is a pragmatic response to dangerous abuse of prescription painkillers or illicitly manufactured versions.

Nationally, "Opioid-involved overdose deaths rose from 21,089 in 2010 to 47,600 in 2017 and remained steady through 2019. This was followed by a significant increase in 2020 with 68,630 reported deaths and again in 2021 with 80,411 reported overdose deaths," according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The trend in Minnesota is also alarming. "From 2020 to 2021, opioid-involved overdose deaths increased by 44%, to an all-time high of 978 deaths in 2021. Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, was involved in the majority of the deaths," the Minnesota Attorney General's Office reports.

One data point especially makes clear the importance of having immediate access to Narcan. "Nearly 40% of opioid and stimulant overdose deaths occurred while a bystander was present," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Medical experts reacted favorably. Dr. Charles Reznikoff, an addiction doctor and internist with Hennepin Healthcare, said the FDA's move is safe and appropriate. In an interview, he cited research showing that for every 11 Narcan doses distributed to people with opioid addiction, one life will be saved.

That the nasal spray was the first to be cleared for general consumer use is sensible. Bystanders will likely feel more comfortable administering it because no needle is involved.

So who should consider having Narcan on hand? Not everyone carries an EpiPen, for example, but typically those who do have loved ones at risk of a severe allergic reaction. The same principle holds for Narcan.

The CDC recommends having the drug on hand if you or someone close to you is at increased risk for opioid overdose, such as those struggling with opioid use disorder. It's also recommended for those taking high-dose opioid medications, people who use drugs called benzodiazepines (such as Xanax, Ativan or Valium) together with opioids, as well people who use illegal drugs like heroin.

Employers, retailers and public venues should also have it on hand, just as they now have AEDs on site.

While insurance typically covers Narcan available by prescription, consumers seeking it over the counter likely will have to shoulder the cost. The New York Times recently reported that a two-dose box could cost $35 to $65 (not including retail markup).

The Minnesota Department of Health helpfully has online resources for consumers interested in having Narcan on hand. Its "Opioid Overdose Prevention" resources answers common questions. When contacted by an editorial writer, the department also provided a link that allows consumers to type in their information to find naloxone close to home.