Representational democracy thrives when it rises from the grassroots, where everyday citizens actively engage in the political process. In the landscape of modern American politics, many states have abandoned the caucus process in favor of primary systems. However, in Minnesota, we embrace both. It's no coincidence that we also have the highest voter turnout in the nation.

Why? Because caucuses foster a culture of local political engagement unlike any other. Here in Minnesota, people don't just vote; they actively participate in their communities by discussing politics with neighbors and engaging in healthy debates about the issues they want to see their party embrace. This level of involvement builds a robust civic consciousness, creating a populace that is deeply invested in the decisions that affect their lives.

In contrast, primary-only systems often favor candidates with deep pockets and established connections. Candidates emerging from primaries tend to be careerist, wealthy white males, whereas candidates emerging from the caucus system tend to reflect the community as a whole, not just special interests. In Minnesota, we believe that party support shouldn't come from a closed-room deal. Caucuses level the playing field allowing anyone with a compelling idea and community support to gain greater party support. Winning the endorsement opens doors to party resources, ensuring that campaigns are driven by merit rather than financial privilege.

The caucus process doesn't seek to replace an election. Rather, it's a way for the party to unite around ideas — not one person. Once endorsed, candidates benefit from a unified party, enhancing their chances in the general election. This unity strengthens our party and amplifies our voice in the political arena.

The integrity of the caucus system hinges on adherence to party rules and values. Candidates who refuse to suspend their campaigns if not endorsed undermine the very essence of the caucus process. (See "We needn't be bound by caucuses," Opinion Exchange, May 1, in which former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak writes about telling a party convention, in successive elections, that he would not drop out if he didn't get the endorsement — and getting booed for it.)

At their core, conventions exist to endorse candidates. They are a way for the party to unite under shared values and aspirations. Those who seek to obstruct this process do a disservice to the party and its democratic principles.

As an endorsing unit — which is what the Minneapolis DFL Party is — the sole purpose is to endorse. This is why there can be several ballots that allow delegates to change their minds by talking to their neighbors and hearing from candidates. While this can sometimes take a few hours, it's worth it to have the convention delegates come to a consensus.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party remains steadfast in its commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. We believe in providing opportunities for individuals from underrepresented communities to assume leadership roles within our party and beyond. The caucus system is a testament to this commitment, offering a platform for marginalized voices to be heard, respected and uplifted, where other party systems don't.

As the outgoing chair of Minneapolis DFL who was responsible for organizing over 140 caucuses, 13 ward conventions and a city convention, I understand its complexities and challenges. It may be time-consuming, but its rewards are immeasurable. This system ensures every voice and every community has a chance to be heard. When candidates say they won't honor our endorsement, I find myself thinking: "Why are they even here if they don't respect the party process?" I would have booed you too, R.T.

Briana Rose Lee is chair emerita of the Minneapolis DFL Party.