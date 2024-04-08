I gazed up at the eclipse on Monday and nearly drowned. Scientist Carl Sagan said it best: "The universe is not required to be in perfect harmony with human aspirations." No kidding. Repeat that like a mantra every time it rains on a fleeting summer weekend. Forces are in motion — we just get in the way.

Glad we did our spring raking on Saturday. Now comes mulch season, followed by deck-staining season, followed by allergy season. Spraying for ticks and so on.

I am somewhat consoled by the fact that low 70s seem increasingly likely this weekend, with slight risk of sunburn. Seventies spill into Monday of next week, before another potentially significant rainstorm next Tuesday. With nagging drought up north, these are well-timed storms.

A drippy sky lingers into Thursday with spotty showers, but no significant rainfall amounts the rest of the week. Longer range models bring 50s back into town later in April, but no snow, slush or windchill. Compared with recent Aprils, I call that a significant win!