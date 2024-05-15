I try not to "push the weather," but I am scared of ticks, clowns and bounce houses. A 2022 American Meteorological Society study found that bounce houses (in which kids jump up and down) were responsible for 500 injuries and more than 2 dozen deaths in the U.S. between 2000 and 2021. Their conclusion: "Bounce houses are safety hazards when they are dragged, blown over, or lofted by winds." Ten thousand visits to emergency rooms every year from bounce house injuries? A tempting party treat for a 5-year old, but they can quickly become airborne, especially when thunderstorms are nearby.

Showers taper early Thursday morning with enough sunshine later for low 70s. Low 80s are possible Friday and Saturday, igniting a few thunderstorms up north. Weather models bring another surge of showers and thunderstorms into town late Sunday into Monday morning, followed by cooler weather the middle of next week. No hail or high water, just bugs and occasional whiffs of smoke.

No complaints about spring this year. Just the right mix of sunshine and free waterings.