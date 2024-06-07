With the possible exception of TV sets, everything is more expensive these days. Insurance is more expensive, too. Those premium spikes are the result of more numerous weather and climate disasters.

Report: Minnesota's home insurance industry has lost money six of the last seven years due to the frequency and severity of summer storms (hail, flooding, high winds). It's not just Florida and Texas. Insurance companies in Ohio to Wisconsin and Iowa are losing money writing policies. Last year a record 28 separate billion-dollar disasters hit the U.S., including a billion-dollar hailstorm in Minneapolis on Aug. 11, 2023.

Mercifully no hail or high water anytime soon; just mild sunshine and less wind Friday. A shower Saturday morning gives way to some sunshine by afternoon. Sunday looks sunnier with mid-70s. A heat spike is shaping up, with highs near 90 by the end of next week.

By the way, May marked the 12th consecutive month where planet Earth has been at record warm levels, according to Copernicus Climate Change data.