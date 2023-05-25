Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Impact player

Edouard Julien, Twins

Brought back from Class AAA St. Paul on Saturday, he hit a leadoff home run for an early lead, went 2-for-3 with the homer and two RBI, one sacrifice fly and threw out a runner at home from second base.

By the numbers

107 Joe Ryan's pitches, his highest pitch count and shortest out of the season by going five innings to improve his record to 7-1.

20-7 Twins' record when scoring four or more runs.

4 Bases stolen by the Twins, including a double steal of home. It tied their season single-game high set at the Dodgers May 16.

6-for-6 Byron Buxton's base-stealing this season, four of them in his past seven games. He was last caught stealing Aug. 31, 2021, at the Cubs.