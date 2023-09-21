Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

Hunter Greene, Reds

The Twins' offense didn't show much life until the 24-year-old righthander left the game. He struck out a career-high 14 batters and gave up one run in seven innings. He allowed three hits and one walk.

By the numbers

1,576 Strikeouts by Twins batters this season, which is 20 from breaking the major leagues' all-time record.

32 Stolen bases by Willi Castro, the most by a Twin since Ben Revere in 2012.

3 Blown saves by Reds closer Alexis Díaz this year. He has recorded an NL-best 37 saves.