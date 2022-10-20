East Ridge scored 27 unanswered points in the final 14 minutes Wednesday, rallying for a 27-23 victory at St. Michael-Albertville.

Running back Isaac Walker gave the Raptors the lead with a 15-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 11 seconds left in the game.

Tanner Zolnosky threw three touchdown passes to get the Raptors within a field goal midway through the fourth quarter. He threw his first touchdown pass to Jaylin Reese with 1:22 left in the third quarter. After a Raptors fumble recovery, Zolnosky threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Riley Schwellenbach 42 seconds later. He found Schwellenbach again with 6:21 left to cut the Knights' lead to 23-20.

The Raptors defense recovered two fumbles, intercepted a pass and got a fourth-down stop during the team's comeback.

The Knights built a 23-0 lead with the help of four Raptors turnovers, including a pick-six from Luca Saltamachio to get the scoring started. Colton Desmarais threw touchdown passes to Drew Luster and Brody Odland to extend the Knights' lead.

Spring Lake Park 21, Armstrong 6: Brayden Talso ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead the Panthers past the host Falcons, No. 9 in Class 5A. Kevon Johnson scored for the Falcons. The Panthers defense held the Falcons scoreless in the second half despite allowing them in the red zone three times.

Waconia 64, Holy Angels 14: Max McEnelly ran for 230 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Wildcats, No. 10 in Class 5A, past the host Stars. Alex Riley ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats. Charles Gilbert III caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Boarman and ran for another score for the Stars.

Rosemount 41, Burnsville 7: Jackson Ganser ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown to lead the Irish, No. 2 in Class 6A and the Metro Top 10, past the host Blaze. William Priest had 189 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Gavin Caswell ran for a touchdown for the Irish. Quentin Platt ran for a touchdown for the Blaze.

Harding/Humboldt at St. Paul Johnson, suspended: Harding/Humboldt led 35-22 when game officials suspended play late in the game because of a dispute among players.

Dassel-Cokato 33, New London-Spicer 29: Tate Link scored with 12.8 seconds left to give the Chargers the victory over the host Wildcats. The senior running back finished with 247 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Mason Delzer ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns and Brycen Christensen ran for two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Maple Grove 35, Mounds View 0: Jacob Kilzer ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Crimson, No. 1 in Class 6A and the Metro Top 10, past the visiting Mustangs. Jordan Olagbaju ran for two touchdowns and Jacob Anderson caught a touchdown pass for the Crimson.

White Bear Lake 27, Totino-Grace 0: Chris Heim ran for three touchdowns to lead the Bears past the visiting Eagles. Gavin Knutson threw a touchdown pass to Vatel Henderson.

Cooper 21, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14: DaNari Connors ran for two first-quarter touchdowns to lead the Hawks past the host Red Knights. Kameron Fox threw a touchdown pass to Jaxon Howard in the second quarter to give the Hawks a 21-0 lead. Nirvaan Yogarajah threw touchdown passes to Elliot Huether and Khalif Brown in the fourth quarter for the Red Knights.