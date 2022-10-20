Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Eden Prairie's running game proved effective in neutralizing the opposing quarterback while helping the Eagles overcome the loss of their own starting signal-caller.

Run-dominated drives capped by Tyler Walden's four touchdowns fueled Eden Prairie's 35-14 victory Wednesday at previously undefeated Stillwater.

Walden contributed the first four scores for Eden Prairie, 6-2 and ranked fourth in Class 6A and sixth in the Metro Top 10. But it was Walden's defensive teammates who made the game's first big play. Cade Hutchinson intercepted a pass by Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski on the Ponies' opening drive. Taking over at the Stillwater 45-yard line, Eden Prairie's offense produced a 7-0 advantage.

No. 3 Stillwater, 7-1 and ranked third in both polls, ended its next two possessions with punts as the Eagles defense clamped down. Then Eden Prairie's offense doubled the lead. A drive propelled by a pair of fourth-down conversions concluded with Walden crossing the goal line.

Down 14-0, Stillwater responded with a touchdown drive covering 80 yards. Shikenjanski rifled a ball to Tanner Schmidt for a fourth-down conversion at the Eagles 6-yard line. One play later, Shikenjanski rolled left to pull defenders his way before lobbing a pass to wide-open Joseph Hoheisel waiting in the end zone.

After limping around in the second quarter, Eden Prairie starting quarterback Nick Fazi was replaced by junior David Ivey after halftime. The backup quarterback led an 11-play touchdown drive to open the third quarter and the Ponies took a convincing 21-7 lead.

A 20-yard Walden touchdown dash in the fourth quarter put the game well in hand.