DENVER – In 2019, the Wizards offered then-Nuggets President Tim Connelly the same job with the Washington organization, according to multiple reports at the time. Connelly turned the job down to stay with the Nuggets, and Washington moved on in promoting Tommy Sheppard to general manager and eventually team president.

On Wednesday, the Wizards fired Sheppard in part because the team failed to make the playoffs the past two seasons, owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement.

Timberwolves fans might want to keep an eye on how the process plays out, given the last time Washington had an opening, it was interested in Connelly.

The Wizards job would likely not be like any other job that would come open for Connelly, who is in his first season of a five-year deal with the Wolves. Connelly is a native of Baltimore and the Wizards organization was where he got his start as an intern before working his way up to director of player personnel. There could be sentimental value in this particular job.

There were no immediate reports of who Washington might be targeting as a replacement for Sheppard.

The Wolves were able to lure Connelly from Denver with a five-year deal worth $40 million. The deal also includes a bonus incentive package tied to it, current controlling owner Glen Taylor said in May when the team introduced Connelly.

Connelly pulled the trigger on one of the most significant trades in franchise history when he acquired Rudy Gobert from the Jazz for five players, four future first-round picks and a pick swap. He also traded guard D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and acquired Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade at the deadline.