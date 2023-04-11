MUSIC

The War and Treaty

On their just-released third album, "Lover's Game," the Michigan-reared husband-and-wife Americana duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter has fully absorbed the influences of Nashville, where they now live. "Yesterday's Burn" is a George Jones-like piano ballad looking to ease the pain, "That's How Love Is Made" is country-gospel with some churchy testifying and the title track is a spirited, Southern fried barroom romp a la Delaney & Bonnie. Nashville ace Dave Cobb, who has produced Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile among others, answers the challenge of how to present the emotionally charged, genre-blending the War and Treaty. (8 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls. $26-$56, axs.com)

JON BREAM

Wiz Khalifa

Before a summer package tour with Snoop Dogg and Too $hort, the Pittsburgh hip-hop mainstay is headlining solo dates touting a message of "Peace and Love." That's the title of his new single and the post-pandemic vibe he's going for, also including his turn on the big screen playing George Clinton in the new Casablanca Records biopic "Spinning Gold." There always was a feel-good element to Wiz's early-'00s hits ("Black and Yellow," "Roll Up") and his memorable past Twin Cities appearances at the State Fair and Soundset. Openers include Joey Bada$$ and Berner. (7:30 p.m. Mon., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $53-$63, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Adeem the Artist

As Adeem moved around from rural North Carolina to Syracuse to the hills of Tennessee, the singer-songwriter felt the weight of various cultural forces. They (preferred pronoun) eventually emerged as an outstanding songwriter, part John Prine, part Guy Clark and all about identity and empathy. The late 2022 album "White Trash Revelry" is a revelatory reflection about Southern culture, be it guns, religion, patriotism, racism or tolerance. The country-blues "Redneck, Unread Hicks" spells out the cultural divide. The gently twangy "Middle of a Heart" is a second-generation soldier's PTSD tale that'll break your heart. "For Judas," a Tom Waits-meets-Billy Joel breezy piano ballad, is about stealing a kiss with a man in the rain in the northeast Minneapolis arts district. Dan Rodriguez and Humbird open. (7 p.m. Thu., Margie's, 13735 Round Lake Blvd. NW., Andover, $15-$30, resy.com)

J.B.

Aoife O'Donovan

While Bruce Springsteen is sounding bigger than ever on tour with the expanded E Street Band, this venerable Boston folkie is alternately on tour emphasizing the stripped-down beauty of his "Nebraska" album. The "Prairie Home" regular and I'm With Her band member livestreamed and recorded a song-for-song performance of the 1982 LP during the pandemic, and it was such a hit that she has taken the show on the road in 2023. Brass quartet the Westerlies open. (8 pm. Fri., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $25, axs.com)

C.R.

Mark O'Connor

The Grammy-winning strings master, who has dazzled in country, jazz and classical settings, has undertaken a special tour, involving a set of music with his wife, Maggie O'Connor, and then a Q&A. It's all to celebrate his new memoir, "Crossing Bridges: My Journey From Child Prodigy to Fiddler Who Dared the World," in which he writes about his phobia of buttons and how, as a young guitarist, he was so anxious to get a fiddle that he made one out of cardboard and colored it with brown crayon, with multiple colors for the inlays. (7 p.m. Thu., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$60, Dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

The Nude Party

Three albums in, this loose and rowdy New York garage-rock sextet continues to enamor record collector nerds and other musicians with its throwback sounds yet fresh and earnest energy. The latest LP for New West Records, "Rides On," sounds more Big Star-like and Stones-y compared with the past channelings of Velvet Underground territory, which should make the live show even livelier this time. (8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $20, axs.com)

C.R.

Beatrice Rana

When Italian pianist Rana won "Young Artist of the Year" from England's Gramophone magazine in 2017, she'd already been soloing with orchestras since age 9. Now she's one of the most talked-about musicians in the classical sphere, not only a renowned soloist, but the founder of a chamber music festival and artistic director of the Orchestra Filarmonica di Benevento. She'll close the Schubert Club International Artist Series season with a J.S. Bach French Suite, a work by Claude Debussy and Beethoven's dauntingly difficult "Hammerklavier" Sonata. (3 p.m. Sun., Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $36-$75, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Keyna Wilkins

This adventurously imaginative Australian musician is a composer, pianist and flutist who employs all of the above in her solo shows. The one she'll offer at Studio Z could find her tapping into any number of sources for inspiration, as she creates a combination of art music, jazz and engrossing musical meditations, assisted by sampling that allows Wilkins to accompany herself. Also a vocal human rights activist, she's twice been honored at the Australian Art Music Awards. (7 p.m. Wed., Studio Z, 275 E. 4th St., St. Paul, $15-$20, studiozstpaul.com)

R.H.

THEATER

'The Closing Night Audience Q&A for Rocco's Crimes'

Alleged Theatre, which has shown a knack for absurdist comic situations in shows such as "Foursquare," offers the world premiere of a comedy. It's set at the question-and-answer session after a play, with one big problem: The audience missed the show entirely. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, allegedtheatre.com.)

CHRIS HEWITT

'In this Moment ... Now'

In wake of the spring 2020 tumult that followed the killing of George Floyd, Illusion Theater commissioned a bevy of Black artists to share their talents and yearnings. Three years later, the theater has asked some of the same artists, plus new ones, for more song, dance, spoken word and theater. The lineup is curated by playwright Carlyle Brown alongside Illusion founders Bonnie Morris and Michael Robins. Performers include "Intoxicated" singer Ashley Dubose, poets Danez Smith and Mary Moore Easter and actors Denise Burse, Peter Macon, Regina Marie Williams and Lester Purry. The evening will be hosted by T. Mychael Rambo and Aimee K. Bryant. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends April 23. Center for Performing Arts, 38th & Pleasant Av. S., Mpls. $35 suggested, 612-339-4944, illusiontheater.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

ART

Pacita Abad

Born in the Philippines and educated in America, the late artist Pacita Abad gets her first-ever retrospective at the Walker Art Center. The exhibition includes 100 works spanning 32 years of her international career. Her parents were both politicians in the Philippines, and after President Ferdinand Marcos targeted her father in an election fraud campaign, Abad started organizing protests. She had to flee and ended up in America. She is best known for making "trapuntos," a quilted painting style that is unlike typical use of flat canvases. (Opens April 15. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$15, walkerart.org, 612-375-7600)

ALICIA ELER

DANCE

'Wreck'

Fifteen years ago, the dance company Black Label Movement premiered "Wreck," a stunning piece of work inspired by a shipwreck, with feats of physical dance paired with Mary Ellen Childs' dramatic score. The Minneapolis company revisits the work with a live onstage musical ensemble led by Pat O'Keefe, while dancers show off what they can do in Carl Flink's impressive choreography. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., through April 23, Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., pay-as-able, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Pilobolus

For its 50-year anniversary, the dance company that was founded in New Hampshire brings its brand of miming and acrobatics for a celebration of its past as well as hints of what the future holds. "Big Five-Oh!" includes a premiere work by Gaspard Louis, a former Pilobolus performer who has gone on to become a celebrated choreographer. The company will feature highlights from its storied history, reimagining some of its classics with fresh spins. Besides the evening show, "Rules @ Play" will be performed at 2 p.m. Saturday and it's sensory-friendly with accessible lighting and a relaxed atmosphere. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., $49-$75 evening, $5-$100 matinee, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

S.R.

COMEDY

Jake Johannsen

During the first half of his career, Johannsen appeared nearly 50 times on "The Late Show With David Letterman" and seemed poised for sitcom stardom. But the stand-up chose a different path, turning down a chance to play George Costanza in "Seinfeld" along the way. He has remained a club comic — and one of the best in the business. His sputtering delivery is just as unique as his takes on ordinary life. (8 p.m. Wed.-Thu., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Acme Comedy, 708 N. 1st St., Mpls. $18-$22, acmecomedycompany.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

FAMILY

Spring Babies

Spring is finally here, bringing an opportunity to cuddle up to chicks, puppies, sheep and more. The annual ode to spring festival in Brooklyn Park welcomes families to the outdoors with a corn pit and straw bale maze. Admission to the festival grounds is free and guests can choose to pay a la carte for various activities from food trucks to a gunnysack slide. Tickets are required to snuggle with the animals and enjoy other play areas. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 30. $12-$13. twincitiesspringbabies.com)