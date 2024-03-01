Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Plymouth is accepting applications from citizens through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 to fill two vacant City Council seats.

Alise McGregor has represented the northwest quadrant of the city since 2019, but resigned her Ward 1 seat Feb. 22 because she is moving out of the city.

Serving the west metro city of 80,000 people "has been a great honor filled with making great relationships with many people," she wrote in her resignation letter. "Plymouth is truly a special community. I have been proud of the work we have accomplished."

Jim Davis, who has represented the southeast quadrant of the city since 2017, stepped down Feb. 12, citing health challenges.

"I leave the City Council feeling that I did my best for all the residents of Plymouth," the Ward 3 representative wrote in his resignation letter. "Thank you for the time I served, it was truly a gift."

The City Council will interview candidates at its March 12 meeting with the intention of selecting Davis' and McGregor's replacements that night, city officials said.

The successful candidates will serve through Jan. 6, 2025.