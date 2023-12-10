Vikings vs. Raiders: Watching and following today's game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Raiders preview and prediction: Can Justin Jefferson's return end losing streak?
The Vikings chose to stick with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, and he will have Justin Jefferson to throw to for the first time.
Vikings-Raiders inactives: Ed Ingram out with injury; Blake Brandel will start at right guard
Vikings guard Ed Ingram was limited in practice by a hip injury this week and was ruled out Sunday in Las Vegas.
Vikings' offseason decisions might hinge on final five games of this season
If the 6-6 Vikings can secure a playoff berth, they'll delay the onset of an offseason rife with questions, and perhaps write different answers to some of them.
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Wes Phillips traveled with the Vikings to Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Justin Jefferson back with Vikings, but with a new set of goals — except for a big one
Justin Jefferson sets statistical goals before every season. But the goals he set for 2023 took a hit when he suffered a hamstring injury. All but one of them, anyway.
Vikings to start Joshua Dobbs on Sunday after coach Kevin O'Connell took 'look at everything'
A meeting among Joshua Dobbs, Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings' quarterbacks coach started a process that led to Dobbs being named the start for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
Ed Ingram's perfect Vikings streak in danger vs. Raiders with hip soreness
Right guard Ed Ingram has played every offensive snap since getting drafted, but he's questionable for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
Danielle Hunter is worth Vikings playing every salary-cap trick they know
With every sack and in every game, Danielle Hunter is proving his worth. The Vikings can't afford to lose him after this season.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks on injury: 'Don't go on the internet and search what that looks like'
Compartment syndrome, suffered after a shin bruise, had the Minnesota linebacker in dire medical straits last month.
Vikings mailbag: Can they afford Danielle Hunter? Would they keep Kirk Cousins and Joshua Dobbs?
What are the chances that Danielle Hunter is with the Vikings in 2024? Andrew Krammer has a direct answer as he addresses that and other reader questions.
Podcast: Vikings return from bye week with reinforcements, fresh look at quarterback
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the expected return of two starters, whether there's actually a change coming at quarterback, and more on this episode.
Vikings fans, purple-clad Rat Packs from all over, take over Las Vegas Strip
'Vikes and Vegas!' The crowd at Sunday's Vikings-Raiders game is expected to be more than half purple. La Velle E. Neal III believes it.
Mark Craig's Week 14 NFL picks: Playoff implications are everywhere
All 15 games have at least one team with something to play for, including the Vikings' trip to Vegas and a NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys.
Minnesota Vikings bar finder: Where to watch games across U.S.
With 84 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.