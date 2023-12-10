Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is greeted by receivers coach Keenan McCardell during a workout last month.

Vikings vs. Raiders: Watching and following today's game

December 10, 2023 - 9:50 AM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Raiders preview and prediction: Can Justin Jefferson's return end losing streak?

Justin Jefferson is back to test the Raiders’ secondary while Davante Adams is a familiar challenge for the Vikings.

December 09, 2023 - 1:00 AM

The Vikings chose to stick with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, and he will have Justin Jefferson to throw to for the first time.

Vikings-Raiders inactives: Ed Ingram out with injury; Blake Brandel will start at right guard

Vikings right guard Ed Ingram had played every offensive snap since getting drafted in 2022.

December 10, 2023 - 2:04 PM

Vikings guard Ed Ingram was limited in practice by a hip injury this week and was ruled out Sunday in Las Vegas.

Vikings' offseason decisions might hinge on final five games of this season

The Vikings decided during the bye that Joshua Dobbs should be the starting quarterback as they enter a crucial stretch of the season.

December 09, 2023 - 3:50 PM

If the 6-6 Vikings can secure a playoff berth, they'll delay the onset of an offseason rife with questions, and perhaps write different answers to some of them.

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving.

December 09, 2023 - 6:50 PM

Wes Phillips traveled with the Vikings to Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Justin Jefferson back with Vikings, but with a new set of goals — except for a big one

Justin Jefferson caught a pass during an early November practice at the Vikings’ TCO Performance Center fields.

December 08, 2023 - 6:40 AM

Justin Jefferson sets statistical goals before every season. But the goals he set for 2023 took a hit when he suffered a hamstring injury. All but one of them, anyway.

Vikings to start Joshua Dobbs on Sunday after coach Kevin O'Connell took 'look at everything'

Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings returned to practice on Monday, which was when coach Kevin O’Connell told the team Dobbs would start against the Raiders.

December 07, 2023 - 6:31 AM

A meeting among Joshua Dobbs, Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings' quarterbacks coach started a process that led to Dobbs being named the start for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.