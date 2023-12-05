Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the reinforcements coming to this Vikings team from receiver Justin Jefferson to cornerback Akayleb Evans. But one of the changes might not be at quarterback. They discuss whether coaches will stick with Joshua Dobbs, edge rusher Marcus Davenport's outlook, and the NFC North's playoff contenders.

