Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the reinforcements coming to this Vikings team from receiver Justin Jefferson to cornerback Akayleb Evans. But one of the changes might not be at quarterback. They discuss whether coaches will stick with Joshua Dobbs, edge rusher Marcus Davenport's outlook, and the NFC North's playoff contenders.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.