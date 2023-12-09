Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving.

Phillips, 44, was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis around 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth. He "showed signs of impairment" and registered a blood alcohol level of 0.10%. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08%. He was booked in Hennepin County jail on a misdemeanor DWI charge at 11 p.m., according to jail records. He was released a few hours later after posting a $300 bond.

Phillips, one of the team's top assistants, traveled with the Vikings to Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's game against the Raiders, the team wrote in a statement.

"Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night. This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time."

Phillips has a court date scheduled for Dec. 21 in Minneapolis.

Phillips is in his second season with the Vikings and 17th as an NFL assistant. He was one of head coach Kevin O'Connell's top choices when choosing assistants to bring from the Rams in 2022. He's the son of former NFL coach Wade Phillips and grandson of former NFL coach Bum Phillips.

Phillips' arrest is the latest reason O'Connell's staff has been in the news. The team has been coaching without outside linebackers coach Mike Smith since August due to a personal leave. Defensive line coach Chris Rumph abruptly left defensive coordinator Brian Flores' staff this week for a job at Clemson.