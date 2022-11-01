The Vikings have enjoyed remarkably good health through the first seven games of the season, winning six of them on their way to the second-best mark in the NFC through eight weeks of the season. Harrison Smith missed one game because of a concussion, and Jonathan Bullard was out because of an illness on Sunday, but the Vikings hadn't lost another starter through their first seven games.

That could change Sunday against Washington. Coach Kevin O'Connell said defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and tight end Irv Smith Jr. could be "week-to-week" because of calf and ankle injuries, respectively, indicating both players could miss the game against the Commanders after having magnetic resonance imaging exams on Monday. It's entirely possible the Vikings could get both players back without a prolonged absence, but the injuries could also stress the team at positions where it is already thin.

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and O'Connell said Monday he has been in "constant communication" with General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah about possibilities that could help the roster. The Vikings have less than $1 million of salary cap space, though a move such as a signing bonus conversion for right tackle Brian O'Neill would clear the room they'd need to add a veteran player. If the right move comes up before the deadline, the Vikings won't shy away from making it.

"We're constantly trying to take a look at how we can take a winning roster, right now at 6-1, and continue to find those edges to give ourselves the best possible chance to win football games," O'Connell said. "Obviously with the deadline tomorrow, we'll continue to work through anything that may be out there that makes sense for us as an organization. There's a lot of different rumors and things that go around this time that end up not being true. We'll see how it plays out."

Tight end, especially, could be a spot where the Vikings look to add to the roster. Johnny Mundt has started six of the Vikings' seven games, and was playing ahead of Smith before his injury on Sunday. Adding another pass-catcher seemed like a prime need for the Vikings even before Smith's injury, and it could be toward the top of the priority list on Tuesday.

O'Connell sounded hopeful the Vikings would be able to get Ben Ellefson back from injured reserve in a week, and pointed out they activated Jacob Hollister from the practice squad on Sunday. Those players, along with Nick Muse (whom O'Connell said "has really been improving") give the Vikings some options on their existing roster, but a deal for an accomplished tight end could make sense for both this year and next, given the fact Smith hits free agency in March.

Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips have each played more than 60% of the Vikings' defensive snaps; no other full-time lineman has played more than 32%. If the Vikings can find a deal for a bigger lineman to provide some help while Tomlinson is out, it could make sense for them to make a move.

It's unlikely the Vikings are going to make any brash moves Tuesday, but a smart deal could aid a team that's reached a surprisingly lofty spot in the NFC standings in the first half of the season. Sunday's injuries could add even more incentive for the Vikings to make a move.