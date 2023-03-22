Brandon Powell sprinted down the visitor's sideline at U.S. Bank Stadium, finishing a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown with a front flip over the goal line. The speedy, 5-foot-8 receiver's play helped lift the Rams to a 30-23 win over the Vikings in December 2021, two months before a Super Bowl victory with then-offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

Powell will rejoin O'Connell on the opposite sideline after agreeing Wednesday to a contract with Minnesota, the team announced. The Vikings agreed to terms with another member of the Rams' Super Bowl roster — linebacker Troy Reeder, who spent last season with the Chargers.

Reeder, 28, has been a core special teamer for both L.A. teams. He's played at least 200 special teams snaps in each of his four NFL seasons since he went undrafted out of the University of Delaware. Reeder teams up again with Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill; the two were high school teammates at Salesianum in Wilmington, Del., for three years and both were named to the 2013 all-state team.

Powell, 27, got a one-year deal, a league source said. He's joining his sixth NFL team after spending the past 16 months in Los Angeles.

Powell was initially a midseason signing by the Rams in 2021 — after short stints with the Falcons, Bills and Dolphins — and became their punt returner. He averaged 7.4 yards on 24 returns last season, ranking 20th among returners with at least one per game. Vikings punt returner Jalen Reagor averaged 6.4 yards on 25 returns.

Powell had a career-high 24 catches for 156 yards last season, starting the Rams' final four games with quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was an undrafted signing by the Lions in 2018 out of Florida.

Powell joins a Vikings receiving corps that currently includes Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Reagor, Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and Blake Proehl. Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen signed with the Panthers this week after being released. Receiver Bisi Johnson remains a free agent.