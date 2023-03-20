The Vikings' defensive rebuild begins with edge rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the free agent additions, quarterback Kirk Cousins' future in Minnesota, and how this roster is far from settled for 2023.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.