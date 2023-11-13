Joshua Dobbs threw for 268 yards and a score, T.J. Hockenson was dynamic at tight end and the Vikings defense kept New Orleans in check for their fifth consecutive victory.

Access Vikings podcast: Joshua Dobbs, Vikings keep rolling by beating Saints Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Dobbs' elusiveness, head coach Kevin O'Connell's job coaching the offense, key defenders and more after Sunday's 27-19 win against the Saints.

Three keys to the Vikings' 27-19 victory over the Saints New Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs electrified the home crowd, but T.J. Hockenson and the defense made the clutch plays in the team's fifth straight win.