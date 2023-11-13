Joshua Dobbs was electric in his first home start with the Vikings, throwing for 268 yards, rushing for 44 more and scoring two touchdowns.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Vikings top Saints 27-19; Joshua Dobbs runs for a touchdown, passes for another

November 13, 2023 - 6:02 AM

Joshua Dobbs threw for 268 yards and a score, T.J. Hockenson was dynamic at tight end and the Vikings defense kept New Orleans in check for their fifth consecutive victory.

Five extra points: Why did Joshua Dobbs tell a teammate, 'I'm not worried'?

Kevin O’Connell celebrates with quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) after Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

November 13, 2023 - 7:40 AM

Kevin O'Connell and the run defense came through on Sunday. And the Vikings made a key adjustment after noticing something the Saints were doing to try containing Joshua Dobbs.

Joshua Dobbs takes center stage for the Vikings by playing football like chess

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in two games for the Vikings.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

November 12, 2023 - 7:11 PM

What catapulted Joshua Dobbs from benched in Arizona to scrambling savior in Minnesota is his intelligence and his ability to put his mind to work on the field.

'The sky was never falling' for the Vikings as improbable season continues

The Vikings defense celebrated after cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) intercepted a pass intended for Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during their 27-19 victory at home.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

November 12, 2023 - 8:13 PM

Even in this era with the NFL's reputation of unpredictability, the Vikings' recent rise-from-the-grave act is hard to believe.

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson dominates, upending plans to limit his playing time

T.J. Hockenson celebrated with his Vikings teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

November 12, 2023 - 7:38 PM

"T.J. was phenomenal," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. The injured tight end admitted he wanted to show everyone he could still play.

Vikings safety Camryn Bynum finally gets to play in front of his favorite fan: his wife

Vikings safety Camryn Bynum gestures to his wife, Lalaine, who was watching him play in person for the first time Sunday.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

November 12, 2023 - 10:30 PM

After the Vikings' Camryn Bynum made a public plea, the couple finally secured a visa for his wife to come to the U.S. from the Philippines.

Vikings defense 'stepping up to the plate' during five-game winning streak

Vikings defenders Troy Dye (45), left, Danielle Hunter (99), center and D.J. Wonnum (98) toppled Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

November 12, 2023 - 8:37 PM

Injuries forced reserves such as Mekhi Blackmon and Ivan Pace Jr. to take on extra duties, and Blackmon came away with his first career interception.