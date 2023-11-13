Vikings top Saints 27-19; Joshua Dobbs runs for a touchdown, passes for another
Joshua Dobbs threw for 268 yards and a score, T.J. Hockenson was dynamic at tight end and the Vikings defense kept New Orleans in check for their fifth consecutive victory.
Five extra points: Why did Joshua Dobbs tell a teammate, 'I'm not worried'?
Kevin O'Connell and the run defense came through on Sunday. And the Vikings made a key adjustment after noticing something the Saints were doing to try containing Joshua Dobbs.
Joshua Dobbs takes center stage for the Vikings by playing football like chess
What catapulted Joshua Dobbs from benched in Arizona to scrambling savior in Minnesota is his intelligence and his ability to put his mind to work on the field.
'The sky was never falling' for the Vikings as improbable season continues
Even in this era with the NFL's reputation of unpredictability, the Vikings' recent rise-from-the-grave act is hard to believe.
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson dominates, upending plans to limit his playing time
"T.J. was phenomenal," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. The injured tight end admitted he wanted to show everyone he could still play.
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum finally gets to play in front of his favorite fan: his wife
After the Vikings' Camryn Bynum made a public plea, the couple finally secured a visa for his wife to come to the U.S. from the Philippines.
Vikings defense 'stepping up to the plate' during five-game winning streak
Injuries forced reserves such as Mekhi Blackmon and Ivan Pace Jr. to take on extra duties, and Blackmon came away with his first career interception.
Access Vikings podcast: Joshua Dobbs, Vikings keep rolling by beating Saints
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Dobbs' elusiveness, head coach Kevin O'Connell's job coaching the offense, key defenders and more after Sunday's 27-19 win against the Saints.
Three keys to the Vikings' 27-19 victory over the Saints
New Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs electrified the home crowd, but T.J. Hockenson and the defense made the clutch plays in the team's fifth straight win.