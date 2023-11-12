Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan return from the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium to discuss what they saw and heard during and after the Vikings' 27-19 win against the Saints. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is molding the offense around quarterback Joshua Dobbs, whose elusiveness was again a game changer. Defenders like safety Josh Metellus and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. played big roles.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.