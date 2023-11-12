The Vikings haven't lost since they put Justin Jefferson on injured reserve. They've won two straight games after putting Kirk Cousins on IR, and because of a five-game win streak, they're very much a factor in the NFC playoff race.

They improved to 6-4 with a 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday, building a 24-point lead early in the third quarter and hanging on for the victory

The Vikings walked off to a standing ovation at halftime, with their 21-point lead the biggest halftime margin they'd built under Kevin O'Connell. They went up 27-3 with a field goal early in the second half, but punted on three of their next four drives with Greg Joseph missing a 54-yard field goal wide right on the other drive.

The Saints pulled within eight points, after Jameis Winston — playing in relief of the injured Derek Carr — threw a touchdown from the left side of the field to the back right corner of the end zone and Alvin Kamara converted a two-point attempt. But the Vikings' defense helped out an offense that did little after halftime, picking off Winston twice and knocking down a Hail Mary at the end of the game.

Why it happened: The Vikings had one of their best rushing days of the season, averaging 4.4 yards on their first 27 attempts of the game despite losing Alexander Mattison to a concussion. Joshua Dobbs ran seven times for 44 yards, scrambling for a touchdown for the second week in a row. Ty Chandler scored on a direct snap with Dobbs moving to wide receiver, giving the Vikings their first game this season with two rushing TDs.

What it means: The Vikings' win streak is at five, with three different quarterbacks starting their three most recent wins. They are 6-4, and in charge of a wild-card spot with a trip to Denver coming next week. Their offense managed just 82 yards in the second half, when coach Kevin O'Connell was particularly conservative with his play-calling, but their defense won the turnover battle with the plays they needed at the end.

Play of the game: With 22 seconds left in the first half, Dobbs dropped back on a first-and-15 and fired to the end zone for T.J. Hockenson, splitting two Saints safeties and fitting the pass over linebacker Demario Davis in coverage. Hockenson, who'd been fighting through rib and oblique injuries, absorbed a shot from Saints cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., but spiked the ball for a TD on his 10th catch of the game. He finished the first half with 128 yards.

Turning point: After the Saints had pulled within eight points, Winston tried a pair of shots downfield in New Orleans' final two attempts to tie the game. Mekhi Blackmon intercepted him on one, and Byron Murphy Jr. came down with the other, securing the Vikings' victory despite their ineffective second half on offense.

Next up: at Broncos, Nov. 19, 7:20 p.m.