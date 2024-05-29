Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand to break down the Wolves' big Game 4 win in Dallas. After falling into an 0-3 series hole, the Wolves found a way behind Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to pull out a 105-100 win and send the series back to Target Center for Game 5. Can they overcome history and rally all the way back? What was different about Tuesday's game?

25:00: Rand finishes with talk of PWHL Minnesota's opportunity Wednesday night to still win a championship even after Game 4 heartache, plus the Twins keep rolling.

