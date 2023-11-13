The Vikings defense had an extra supporter Sunday against the Saints.

Safety Camryn Bynum's wife, Lalaine, was in the crowd for the first time after receiving a visa to enter the U.S. from her home in the Philippines. In a television interview after his game-sealing interception in the 22-17 victory vs. the 49ers on Oct. 23, Bynum asked for help from government officials in the couple's yearlong quest for a visa.

Bynum said his wife arrived in the U.S. for the first time last week. When Bynum appeared to intercept a Jameis Winston pass in the fourth quarter Sunday, he celebrated with his teammates in the end zone before tossing the ball up to Lalaine in the stands as planned.

But a replay review overturned the interception because the ball hit the turf.

"I just had to do something crazy with her here and her first game," Bynum said. "I was like I need to make a play and hand her the ball, that would be the coolest thing ever. I was glad I was able to do it, but sad it [was overturned]. I'm still posting it on Instagram."