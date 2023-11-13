See more of the story

The Vikings defense had an extra supporter Sunday against the Saints.

Safety Camryn Bynum's wife, Lalaine, was in the crowd for the first time after receiving a visa to enter the U.S. from her home in the Philippines. In a television interview after his game-sealing interception in the 22-17 victory vs. the 49ers on Oct. 23, Bynum asked for help from government officials in the couple's yearlong quest for a visa.

Bynum said his wife arrived in the U.S. for the first time last week. When Bynum appeared to intercept a Jameis Winston pass in the fourth quarter Sunday, he celebrated with his teammates in the end zone before tossing the ball up to Lalaine in the stands as planned.

But a replay review overturned the interception because the ball hit the turf.

"I just had to do something crazy with her here and her first game," Bynum said. "I was like I need to make a play and hand her the ball, that would be the coolest thing ever. I was glad I was able to do it, but sad it [was overturned]. I'm still posting it on Instagram."