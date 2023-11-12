Receiver K.J. Osborn cleared the concussion protocol but will not play for the Vikings on Sunday against the Saints. The Vikings will have tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is active and will play through a rib injury suffered in last week's win against the Falcons.

Osborn, the fourth-year receiver, and the team are being cautious after he took a penalized helmet-to-helmet hit and was carted off the field in Atlanta. He will not be at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

With Osborn and receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) sidelined, the Vikings will have receivers Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, N'Keal Harry and Jalen Nailor, who is returning from a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Jaren Hall was ruled out Friday due to a concussion suffered in Atlanta. The Vikings elevated quarterback Sean Mannion to be the backup quarterback vs. the Saints.

Defensive tackle Dean Lowry and linebacker Brian Asamoah II also won't play due to injuries. Linebacker Nick Vigil signed to the active roster on Saturday and will be available against New Orleans.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw returns from a one-game absence due to a groin injury.

Safety Lewis Cine, the 2022 first-round pick, is a healthy scratch for the fourth time in his second NFL season. The Vikings continue to roll with five other safeties — Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson and Jay Ward — over Cine.

Vikings' inactives: Osborn (concussion), Hall (concussion), Asamoah (ankle), Lowry (groin), TE Nick Muse, OT Hakeem Adeniji and Cine

Saints' inactives: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), QB Jake Haener, OL Nick Saldiveri and TE Jimmy Graham