Joshua Dobbs will make his first start at quarterback for the Vikings against a Saints defense that ranks near the top of the NFL.

From high school sports to the NFL, quarterback Joshua Dobbs has never been without a strong support system.

The hard-to-define favorite football buzzword of "culture" is actually playing a big role in the Vikings' big wins.

Midway through the season, the race for Coach of the Year is as crowded as it was last year when the Vikings' Kevin O'Connell finished sixth. Does he have a better case for the award now?

Sean Mannion, the Vikings' backup QB from 2019-21, and Sunday starter Joshua Dobbs are the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster.

Joshua Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in 2017, the sort of status that tends to relegate a quarterback to backup or journeyman status. But maybe the Vikings and Dobbs have a higher ceiling?

Film review: 'Monstrous' plays by Danielle Hunter led Vikings' goal-line stand in Atlanta The Vikings are climbing up the run-defense rankings after another impressive effort in Atlanta, where a goal-line stand in the second quarter was a "big swing" in the win, coordinator Brian Flores said.

Ex-Minnesota QBs on Joshua Dobbs' Vikings debut: Unprecedented challenge, impressive execution Football Across Minnesota:<strong> </strong>Even Hall of Famers were wowed by Joshua Dobbs' debut. Plus: Two high school football updates you'll love and why the Gophers' meltdown was so frustrating.

Vikings' Justin Jefferson won't play this season until hamstring is 100% The Vikings have until Nov. 29 to put star receiver Justin Jefferson back on the active roster after he was cleared to return to practice Wednesday.

Joshua Dobbs, Vikings' new 'Passtronaut' quarterback, left winning impression on NASA bosses Joshua Dobbs won over NASA and engineering leaders long before he won over Vikings fans. Dobbs has the smarts and personality to return to rocket science — after this NFL QB thing has run its course, that is.

Vikings have been oh-so-close to ending a punt return drought. Can Brandon Powell do it? On the NFL: With Kirk Cousins out, the Vikings have to "reshape" parts of their plans, including special teams. Will Sunday's game against the Saints end a streak of futility that goes back to 2016?

Mark Craig's Week 10 NFL picks: Defenses are getting their moment in the sun An AFC North battle of top defenses is the highlight of this weekend's NFL schedule.

Mailbag podcast: Vikings cornerback growth? Re-signing Danielle Hunter? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your questions about Vikings cornerbacks, edge rusher Danielle Hunter's future, rookie quarterback Jaren Hall and more in this episode.

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw expected to start against the Saints New Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn't have Christian Darrisaw for his first game, but the left tackle will be back to face New Orleans.