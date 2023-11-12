Vikings fans cheer for the team at a pub in England.

— Jon Super, Associated Press

Vikings vs. Saints: Watching and following the game

November 11, 2023 - 11:29 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Can Joshua Dobbs keep this up? Ben Goessling's Vikings-Saints preview and prediction

The Vikings will try to channel the creativity quarterback Joshua Dobbs showed directing three touchdowns drives in last week’s win over the Falcons.

— Star Tribune illustration

November 11, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Joshua Dobbs will make his first start at quarterback for the Vikings against a Saints defense that ranks near the top of the NFL.

Joshua Dobbs' variable journey to the Vikings hasn't been without some constants

Joshua Dobbs’ sinuous NFL journey has brought him to Minnesota — his ninth move and seventh team — where he’s guaranteed at least Sunday’s start against the Saints.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

November 11, 2023 - 8:53 PM

From high school sports to the NFL, quarterback Joshua Dobbs has never been without a strong support system.

These Vikings have shown us an actual real-life example of a tired buzzword: culture

Justin Jefferson joked with head coach Kevin O’Connell at Vikings practice Wednesday. Jefferson is nearing a comeback from a hamstring injury.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

November 11, 2023 - 4:10 PM

The hard-to-define favorite football buzzword of "culture" is actually playing a big role in the Vikings' big wins.

Mark Craig's NFL Midseason Awards: Is Vikings' Kevin O'Connell the Coach of the Year?

Like last season’s coach of the year, Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is in uncharted waters after a series of injuries.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

November 10, 2023 - 11:40 AM

Midway through the season, the race for Coach of the Year is as crowded as it was last year when the Vikings' Kevin O'Connell finished sixth. Does he have a better case for the award now?

Vikings promote Sean Mannion from practice squad to be backup quarterback

Quarterback Sean Mannion was Kirk Cousins’ backup for the Vikings for three seasons from 2019 to 2021. He’ll be Joshua Dobbs’ backup on Sunday.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

November 11, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Sean Mannion, the Vikings' backup QB from 2019-21, and Sunday starter Joshua Dobbs are the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster.

Can the Vikings and Joshua Dobbs take each other higher than anyone expected?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs for a touchdown Sunday.

— Associated Press

November 10, 2023 - 11:27 AM

Joshua Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in 2017, the sort of status that tends to relegate a quarterback to backup or journeyman status. But maybe the Vikings and Dobbs have a higher ceiling?