The Timberwolves' season ended with a five-game loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Western Conference finals. Next year's core could look similar as the team tries to make a next step. Here's a player-by-player look at the roster:

Starters

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS

The longest-tenured Wolves player earned his fourth All-Star appearance and overcame knee surgery that sidelined him for about a month late in the season. He helped the Wolves to playoff success but struggled to score against the Mavericks.

Contract status: Signed through 2028, will make $49.3 million next season.

Looking ahead: Towns, whose supermax extension begins next season, is a popular subject of trade rumors, but President Tim Connelly said after the season ended that he envisions Towns being one of the top options on a title-contending team. His struggles against the Mavericks were frustrating for fans to watch, but the Wolves don't win Game 7 against Denver without Towns, and he handled the defensive responsibilities of guarding Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. His value to the Wolves this postseason was more than national pundits or social media might have you believe. Towns' salary will make him hard to move, but Connelly has given every indication he wants to run this group back as is for another season. Circumstances can change in a heartbeat in the NBA, but barring a trade offer the Wolves can't refuse, Towns is likely back.

RUDY GOBERT

Gobert won his record-tying fourth Defensive Player of the Year award and did it with his second franchise. His rim protection and rebounding guided the Wolves to the best defense in the NBA.

Contract status: Signed through 2026, will make $43.8 million next season

Looking ahead: Big men tend to decline faster than players at other positions in the NBA, and Gobert will be 32 when next season begins. Given Gobert's smarts on the defensive end and his dedication to fitness and nutrition, he's likely to stave off some of that as he ages, but these are likely the final years of his prime. That's a big question for the Wolves as Gobert becomes eligible for an extension this summer with a player option after next season. But for next season, and the Wolves' hopes of winning a title, Gobert should still be at or near the same level.

ANTHONY EDWARDS

Edwards was an All-Star for the second time and made an All-NBA team for the first time, an important distinction because it increased the value of his next contract, which takes effect next season, by 5% of the salary cap to a projected total of about $245 million. Edwards will be taking part in the Olympics on the U.S. team and said after the Dallas series that he will have to train differently to handle deep playoff runs.

Contract status: Signed through 2029, will make $42.3 million next season

Looking ahead: Edwards will be a year older and wiser when the Wolves hit the playoffs next season, and his experience at the Olympics could be a major springboard for him after playing internationally last summer in the World Cup.

JADEN McDANIELS

McDaniels made his first All-Defense second team and has a reputation for being one of the league's premier perimeter defenders. His shooting took a step back this season (40% to 34%), and he'll be trying to refocus his offensive game headed into next season.

Contract status: Signed through 2029, will make $23 million next season

Looking ahead: The Wolves could use McDaniels to regain the offensive form he had two seasons ago, when he was adding to his arsenal of moves and shooting well from the perimeter. His offense stagnated this season, and if the playoffs showed anything, the Wolves need more than the reliable scoring of Edwards and Towns. Can McDaniels carve out more of a role there? Or has he come close to his ceiling?

MIKE CONLEY

The team's steady presence and one of its leaders, Conley shot 44% from three-point range while playing in 76 games. He averaged 5.9 assists per game and played through a calf injury in the last two games of the Denver series and in the Western Conference finals.

Contract status: Signed through 2026, will make $10 million next season

Looking ahead: Conley will be back as the team's point guard, one of its best shooters and organizer of the late-game offense. But the team knows it needs to find a point guard of the future since Conley will be turning 37 in October. Conley is happy in Minnesota, and the team will likely keep him out of any trade talks after he uprooted his family to move here and sign an extension with the team at this stage in his career.

Reserves

NAZ REID

The NBA's Sixth Man of the Year had the best season of his career in averaging a career-high 13.5 points while making strides on defense and shooting 41% from three-point range. Reid proved the Wolves could play big and stay big no matter which combination of him, Gobert and Towns were on the floor together.

Contract status: Signed through 2026 (player option for 2025-26), will make $14 million next season

Looking ahead: Reid will be in a quasi-contract year since he will have a player option following next season, and he only continues to get better and make fans around the league. Reid stepped up when Towns went down because of a knee injury late in the season, and his surge as a starter helped him claim Sixth Man honors. He had some strong moments in the Denver series, and he nearly won Game 2 of the Western Conference finals with his three-point shooting, but he and the team might like some consistency out of his playoff performances.

KYLE ANDERSON

By his own admission, Anderson had a down year after an eye injury he suffered in the playoffs last season affected his offseason preparation. The Wolves also asked him to play the small forward or "three" position most of the year, and Anderson is more of a four. Anderson was a reluctant three-point shooter (23%) after shooting 41% a season ago.

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Looking ahead: If there's a member of the Wolves' top eight who might not be back next season, it's Anderson, given he's a free agent and he's coming off a year in which he wasn't happy with his performance. He said his son, who is autistic, is "doing really well" in Minnesota, and that might factor into his offseason plans, but will the Wolves, with their luxury tax situation, be able to afford to bring Anderson back?

NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER

Has founds his niche in the NBA with the Wolves as a tenacious perimeter defender and good outside shooter (eight points per game, 39% from three-point range). Alexander-Walker was big for the Wolves in the Phoenix series on both ends of the floor and helped guard Jamal Murray in Round 2.

Contract status: Signed through 2025, will make $4.3 million next season

Looking ahead: Alexander-Walker is signed at a bargain given his production and value on the defensive end. He'll be playing for a contract next season and wants to expand his playmaking to help Conley and Edwards. But he has learned how to play within himself and the value of not trying to do too much on the floor.

JORDAN McLAUGHLIN

Bounced back from an injury-riddled 2022-23 season and shot a career-best 47% from three-point range. McLaughlin averaged 3.5 points in 56 games and helped the Wolves survive the weeks Towns was out late in the season.

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Looking ahead: McLaughlin could find a better opportunity elsewhere, but if he's willing to accept the same role and similar money with the Wolves, it'd make sense to bring him back on a roster that has a need for backup point guards behind Conley.

MONTE MORRIS

Acquired at the trade deadline from Detroit to add some scoring pop off the bench and serve as a backup point guard but was not in the rotation for a large portion of the playoffs. Injuries earlier in the season played a role in Morris never getting fully on track this season.

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Looking ahead: It's hard to gauge what the market might be for Morris coming off a year in which injuries affected his productivity. Connelly is a fan of Morris, who played under him in Denver. Like McLaughlin, Morris could be a candidate to come back if the price is right given the team's needs.

LUKA GARZA

The team converted his two-way contract to an NBA contract after the trade deadline, a sign of how much the franchise appreciated what Garza, 25, brings to the team every day.

Contract status: Restricted free agent

Looking ahead: The Wolves are high on Garza, even if it's hard to find playing time for him. They control his rights, so if the team wants him back, it could find a way to keep him. But he'll still be behind Towns, Gobert and Reid.

JOSH MINOTT

Didn't see significant playing time in his second season beyond mop-up duty. He was the 45th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Memphis.

Contract status: Signed through 2025-26, will make $2 million next season

Looking ahead: Unfortunately for Minott and other young Wolves, the team isn't at a place right now where coach Chris Finch feels as if he can give significant playing time to inexperienced pros and let them learn through mistakes. But luxury tax issues might force the Wolves' hand, causing them to play some of their young talent and hope someone can break through.

LEONARD MILLER

Played 20 games in the NBA G League for Iowa and averaged 20.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Miller skipped college to play in for the G League Ignite, and he was a second-round draft pick (33rd overall) last summer.

Contract status: Signed through 2026-27, will make $1.9 million next season

Looking ahead: Miller, 20, has untapped upside, and the Wolves are high on his rebounding ability. Just how quickly will he be ready to play significant NBA minutes on a contending team? It could still take some time.

WENDELL MOORE JR.

Appeared in 25 games in his second season while playing eight games in the G League. The 26th overall pick in 2022 out of Duke averaged 19 points and had 4.1 assists in those games.

Contract status: Signed through 2025-26, will make $2.5 million next season

Looking ahead: Moore was drafted because of how well he could potentially be a connector type of guard who enhances others around him, but it's hard to know whether he could fill that role given his lack of playing time in two seasons. The Wolves also might be looking for his shooting numbers to improve (39% in the G League).

JAYLEN CLARK

Spent most of the season rehabbing a torn Achilles he suffered his final year at UCLA. He was a second-round pick (53rd overall) last summer.

Contract status: Signed through 2024-25, will be on a two-way deal

Looking ahead: The Wolves drafted Clark because of his defense, and he will have his first full season of basketball activities next season after rehabilitating for much of the season.

DAISHEN NIX

Was one of the Wolves' three two-way contract players for last season. Played seven games in the G League, averaging 25.1 points per game. He was undrafted after going to the G League right out of high school.

Contract status: Restricted free agent

Looking ahead: Wolves could opt to bring the 22-year-old back, likely on another two-way deal, since they hold his rights in free agency, or free up his slot potentially to sign their second-round pick in this season's draft.