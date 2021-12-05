DETROIT – The Vikings defense entered Sunday's game against the Lions leading the NFL in sacks. They added three more on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, but coach Mike Zimmer didn't leave satisfied with the pressure they applied after Goff led a march down the field in the final two minutes to give Detroit the 29-27 win.

"We got some sacks," Zimmer said, "but it wasn't like he was under duress that much."

That was particularly true as Goff picked apart the Vikings defense in stretches of the first half, and the deciding drive that started with 1 minute, 50 seconds left in regulation. The Lions didn't have any timeouts, but 13 quick passes — some ending out of bounds to stop the clock — led to nine completions for 80 yards and the score.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught Goff's final pass, turning back toward Goff from the end zone to shield the ball from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

During that game-deciding possession, Goff was touched just once by the Vikings defense when linebacker Nick Vigil hit him on an incompletion. It was one of the few blitzes on the final drive.

"We actually tried to keep some more guys in coverage," Zimmer said.

Goff found passing lanes throughout the game, despite commanding one of the more lackluster passing games in the league. The Lions ranked 28th, averaging fewer than three completions beyond 20 yards downfield per game, entering Sunday.

But Goff completed three deep balls by halftime, including a 23-yard touchdown to tight end Brock Wright, against a Vikings defense missing cornerback Patrick Peterson (COVID-19 list) and linebackers Eric Kendricks (biceps) and Anthony Barr (hamstring/knee). Dantzler, the nearest defender on the final play, replaced Peterson in the lineup.

"We weren't tight enough in coverage and he did make some good throws," safety Harrison Smith said of Goff. "But whether our matches were a little off or we weren't tight enough, it was kind of a mixture of those things. And he did make good throws."

The Vikings already had one of the league's more porous pass defenses, and familiar issues arose against the Lions. Coverages were played softly or outright incorrect, including an apparent bust during Dantzler's fourth-quarter interception when Goff targeted a covered tight end T.J. Hockenson and missed St. Brown running open on the other side of the field.

The Vikings surrendered another two field goals inside the two-minute warning; Goff threw for 37 yards on three throws in 26 seconds to set up the second one and give his team a 20-6 halftime lead.

The Vikings have given up a league-worst 72 points inside the two-minute warning this season.

"An area we've struggled in all year," Smith said. "It bit us today."

They settled down after halftime, keeping the Lions to three points before the final possession that once again saw the Vikings defense fold as the clock ticked down.

"The two-minute and end-of-half area," Smith said, "it's our Achilles' heel right now."